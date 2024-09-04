Walleye, Mariners Complete Trade That Brings Griffin Ness to Toledo

September 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - Today, the Toledo Walleye acquired forward Griffin Ness in a trade with the Maine Mariners in exchange for defenseman Cole Cameron.

Ness, a native of Wayzata, Minnesota, comes to Toledo from Maine where he made his pro debut at the end of last season, skating in two games with no points. The 24-year-old forward joined Maine after the completion of the University of North Dakota men's hockey season, in which he tallied six points (3G, 3A) and 16 penalty minutes in 30 games.

Prior to his pro career, Ness skated four seasons at the University of North Dakota. As a member of the Fighting Hawks, Ness tallied 20 points (10G, 10A) and 63 penalty minutes in 111 collegiate games. Ness majored in banking and financial economics.

Cameron heads northeast after making his pro debut with the Walleye last season, skating in eight games.

