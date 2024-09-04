Stingrays Announce Opponent Changes for Two Home Games
September 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and the AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced two opponent changes in the team's 2024-25 schedule. The following is a complete listing of the changes:
On October 19, 2024, at 6:05 pm, the Stingrays will face the Orlando Solar Bears instead of the Savannah Ghost Pirates.
On March 16, 2025, at 3:05 pm, the Stingrays will face the Jacksonville Icemen instead of the Atlanta Gladiators.
Single game Stingrays tickets will go on sale tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. Fans can buy tickets here.
The Stingrays 2024-25 season begins on Saturday, October 19, with the Home Opener against the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 p.m.
