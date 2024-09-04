Solar Bears Agree to Terms with Rookie Defenseman Wyatt Wilson
September 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced rookie defenseman Wyatt Wilson has agreed to terms on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2024-25 season.
Wilson, 20, is set for his first professional season after three seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) from 2021-2024 with Victoria, Winnipeg, and Vancouver. Last season, the Swift Current, Saskatchewan native recorded a career-high, six points (1g-5a) and 67 penalty minutes in 53 regular season games for the Vancouver Giants.
In 128 WHL games, Wilson scored 24 points (4g-20a) and tallied 135 penalty minutes. He also appeared in 14 WHL Playoff games, notching two helpers and 13 penalty minutes.
Solar Bears 2024 Preseason Roster:
Forwards: Tyler Bird, Alex Frye, Brayden Low, Spencer Kersten, Tanner Schachle, Aaron Luchuk, Ryan Mahshie
Defensemen: Chandler Romeo, Robbie Stucker, Avery Winslow, Matt Stief, Ben Carroll, Wyatt Wilson
Goaltenders: Alexis Gravel
Solar Bears Agree to Terms with Rookie Defenseman Wyatt Wilson
