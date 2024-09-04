Solar Bears Agree to Terms with Rookie Defenseman Wyatt Wilson

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced rookie defenseman Wyatt Wilson has agreed to terms on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2024-25 season.

Wilson, 20, is set for his first professional season after three seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) from 2021-2024 with Victoria, Winnipeg, and Vancouver. Last season, the Swift Current, Saskatchewan native recorded a career-high, six points (1g-5a) and 67 penalty minutes in 53 regular season games for the Vancouver Giants.

In 128 WHL games, Wilson scored 24 points (4g-20a) and tallied 135 penalty minutes. He also appeared in 14 WHL Playoff games, notching two helpers and 13 penalty minutes.

Solar Bears 2024 Preseason Roster:

Forwards: Tyler Bird, Alex Frye, Brayden Low, Spencer Kersten, Tanner Schachle, Aaron Luchuk, Ryan Mahshie

Defensemen: Chandler Romeo, Robbie Stucker, Avery Winslow, Matt Stief, Ben Carroll, Wyatt Wilson

Goaltenders: Alexis Gravel

