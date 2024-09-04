Brad Staubitz Joins Mariners Staff

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced an addition to the hockey operations department on Wednesday, as Brad Staubitz was named Director of Hockey Development. A former NHL forward, Staubitz most recently coached in the Ontario Hockey League.

Staubitz, 40, brings with him a wealth of experience in hockey highlighted by a 10-year professional playing career. He skated in 230 career NHL games with the San Jose Sharks, Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, and Anaheim Ducks, in addition to another 291 games in the American Hockey League. After retiring, Staubitz went on to coach for six seasons in the OHL, serving as an assistant then Associate Head Coach for the Sarnia Sting.

"I look forward to the opportunity to join the Mariners staff," said Staubitz. "I have had some great conversations with the coaches and believe joining in the role of hockey development allows me to become another resource for the players. The primary focus of my role will be to work with the players to become better assets for the team and continue with individual development in their pro career!"

"We are excited, not only to add the Director of Hockey Development position, but that we landed such a high-quality person and hockey mind like Brad," said Terrence Wallin, Mariners Head Coach & General Manager. "His playing and coaching experience speak volumes, and he will help out in numerous areas on and off the ice."

The Mariners recently named Zach Tolkinen as the team's new Assistant Coach, joining Wallin in his third season as Head Coach (fourth on staff). Video Coach Cam Briere was promoted to Director of Hockey Operations last week and enters his fifth season with the organization. Athletic Trainer Pat Sponzo will enter his second season while Equipment Manager Brian McQueen enters his fourth. Goaltending coach Fred Quistgard and Strength & Conditioning Coach Peter Clark, of Beyond Strength in Falmouth, ME will also remain on staff.

The Mariners 2024-25 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Friday, October 18th with the Home Opener against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:15 PM, presented by Evergreen Credit Union.

