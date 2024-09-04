Oilers Re-Sign Defenseman Trevor Thurston, Forward Dallas Comeau

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Wednesday the re-signings of defenseman Trevor Thurston and forward Dallas Comeau for the 2024-25 season

Thurston, 24, appeared 19 times for the Oilers in his rookie season, notching one goal, one assist and 20 PIM. Prior to coming to Tulsa logged one goal and one assist and 22 PIM in12 games with the Reading Royals and four PIM in two games with Orlando.

Prior to turning pro, Thurston appeared in 107 WHL games, collecting 27 points (13g, 14a) and 205 PIM with Kamloops, Lethbridge and Prince Albert. The 6'2, 206 lbs. blueliner also tallied 21 points (9g, 12a) and 89 PIM in 48 games with Cape Brenton of the QMJHL.

"Trevor is a big, strong defenseman," head coach Rob Murray said. "He is at his best when playing physical. He somehow has a knack for getting under opponent's skin as well. Like most players, consistency is high on his list for improvement."

Comeau, 26, returns to Tulsa after posting five assists and a plus-six rating in an injury-shortened 2023-24 season. The Kelowna, British Columbia joined the Oilers from Pensacola of the SPHL after scoring 18 points (9g, 9a) in 22 games with the Ice Flyers. Comeau also added one goal and one assist in 11 ECHL games with Savannah.

Comeau played his first professional season with Pensacola in 2022-23, contributing 25 points (11g, 14a) in 38 games.

"Dallas came to us on a call up right after Christmas last year," head coach Rob Murray said. "He was very dependable before sustaining his injury. He has a lot of the intangibles and implements the details of the game very well. He didn't produce offensively last season and that really bothered him. He will be looking to round out his game this year."

The 5'11, 181 lbs. two-way forward was a four-season player at the University of Vermont after tallying 111 points (39g, 72a) in 167 AJHL games with the Grand Prairie Storm.

Both players, hailing from British Columbia, return for their first full, second partial seasons with the team.

"Both guys are coming off rookie years," head coach Rob Murray said. "They had an opportunity to learn and grow and both players had bright spots and areas they excelled in. Now they need to keep progressing and building off that learned experience from that experience."

Thurston and Comeau join Duggie Lagrone, Tyler Poulsen, Josh Nelson, Austin Albrecht, Carter Popoff and Serron Noel as announced Oilers signings.

The Oilers host the Wichita Thunder on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the WeStreet Ice Center in a preseason battle at 7:05 p.m.

The Oilers open the regular season at the BOK Center against the Rapid City Rush on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:05 p.m.

