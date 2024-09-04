Talented Goaltender Matt Vernon Returns for a Second Season with Icemen

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Matt Vernon for the 2024-25 season.

Vernon, 26, returns for a second season with the Icemen after orchestrating an outstanding rookie campaign last year. Vernon earned ECHL All-Rookie Team and All ECHL Second Team honors after setting an Icemen team record for wins in a season with 25, while a 2.67 goals-against average, a 0.904 save percentage and earned a regular season shutout and two postseason shutouts. In addition, Vernon was named ECHL Goaltender of the Month for February, and also was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of November 20-26.

Prior to his professional career, Vernon played at Colorado College, totaling 19 wins, with five shutouts, a 3.02 goals-against average and 0.901 save percentage. The Calgary, Alberta resident also played two seasons with the NAHL's Aberdeen Wings where he compiled 57 wins, including a 40-win season with seven shutouts during the 2018-19 year.

Vernon is the son of longtime NHL goaltender Mike Vernon who won a Stanley Cup with the Calgary Flames in 1989 and with the Detroit Red Wings in 1997.

The following is a listing of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Justen Close (G)

Matt Vernon (G)

Garrett Van Wyhe (D)

Connor Russell (D)

Ivan Chukarov (D)

Carter Allen (D)

Dilan Peters (D)

Christopher Brown (F)

Logan Cockerill (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Justin McRae (F)

Michael Gildon (F)

Josh Nodler (F)

Chase Lang (F)

Zach Jordan (F)

Liam Coughlin (F)

