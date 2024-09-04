Mariners Acquire Cole Cameron from Toledo

September 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release









Defenseman Cole Cameron with the Toledo Walleye

(Maine Mariners) Defenseman Cole Cameron with the Toledo Walleye(Maine Mariners)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners and Toledo Walleye announced a trade on Wednesday, swapping a pair of rookies. The Mariners acquired defenseman Cole Cameron from the Walleye in exchange for forward Griffin Ness.

Cameron, 26, made his professional debut with Toledo last season, appearing in eight games. The Johnstown, ON native played previously in USports, for the University of Guelph and Toronto Metro University. He also spent four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with three different organizations: the Owen Sound Attack, North Bay Battalion, and Kitchener Rangers. He served as an alternate captain for the latter two clubs.

Ness, a 24-year-old forward from Wayzata, MN, played two games for Maine last season, both at Worcester in April. He joined the team after finishing his NCAA career at the University of North Dakota.

The Mariners have now announced eighteen players to the 2024-2025 roster.

The Mariners 2024-25 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Friday, October 18th with the Home Opener against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:15 PM, presented by Evergreen Credit Union. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans, 10-ticket flex plans, and discounted group tickets are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Fans can also fill out an inquiry form for any ticket package at MarinersOfMaine.com, and a Mariners staff member will reach out. Single game tickets will be available beginning September 18th.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.