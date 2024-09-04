Komets Announce Exhibition Games

September 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN -- The Komets announced today that the team will play a pair of home exhibition games at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum versus the Iowa Heartlanders on Friday, October 11, starting at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 12, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Single game exhibition and regular season tickets will go on sale Monday, September 16, at 10:00 a.m. at the Coliseum ticket office and on ticketmaster.com.

The Komets will travel to Iowa to open the season with games on Friday, October 18, and Saturday, October 19, before opening the home portion of the schedule against Cincinnati on Friday, October 25, at 7:30 p.m.

The 73rd Komets training camp will begin Monday, October 7, as the pre-season roster currently sits at 25 players.

Season tickets are still available! Visit komets.com or call 260-483-0011 for more information. You can also book your group, company or corporate event at anytime through the Komet office.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.