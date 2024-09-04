K-Wings Sign Forward Jonathon Martin

September 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday that forward Jonathon Martin has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2024-25 season.

"Jonathon Martin brings size, offense and leadership," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings head coach and director of hockey operations. "Not to mention, a wealth of experience from both the AHL and ECHL. He's someone our younger players can look up to."

Martin, 29, is a 6-foot 2-inch, 216-pound, Winnipeg, MB native who played 61 games for Indy last season, setting career-highs in goals (23) and points (35) with 54 penalty minutes and notching one assist with 10 penalty minutes in three playoff games.

"The community here has already been incredibly welcoming for my family from the coaches & staff to the teachers and neighbors," Martin said. "I'm looking forward to plugging into the community and our team, which is extremely exciting coming into the season.

"Wings Event Center and its crowd was my least favorite rink to play in for a reason, and I'm looking forward to being on the opposite side of that and calling it home!"

The ninth-year pro debuted with San Jose (AHL) in 2015-16, appearing in eight regular-season games and three in the playoffs. In 2016-17, Martin split time between San Jose and Allen (ECHL), totaling 33 games and nine points (4g-5a) before spending two full seasons with San Jose, totaling 15 goals and 22 assists with 139 penalty minutes in 110 games. He added three goals in four playoff games in 2018-19.

Martin then went to Tucson (AHL) in 2019-20, suiting up in 56 games, scoring 18 points (12g-6a) with 36 penalty minutes before spending 2020-21 in Germany with Lausitzer, scoring 11 goals with 13 assists and 84 penalty minutes in 37 games. He returned to the AHL with Grand Rapids in 2021-22, scoring 16 points (4g-12a) with 51 penalty minutes in 60 games played.

The forward then played for Rapid City (ECHL) in 2022-23, scoring 13 goals with 12 assists and 43 penalty minutes in 38 games.

The K-Wings will continue filling their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday, October 19 versus the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

Kalamazoo is also looking to set another Guinness World Record during the Home Opener on Oct. 19.

