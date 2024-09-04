Zach Walker Joins Thunder Front Office

September 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that Zach Walker will step away from professional hockey and join the Thunder front office.

Walker, 26, will join the Thunder front office and oversee the team's community relations, and assist in sales and marketing for Cool Insuring Arena. In 2022-23, the Boston College graduate was one of five recipients of scholarships through Bellevue University and the ECHL and is set to complete his graduate degree program at Bellevue University.

"After getting to know Zach throughout the last year, and knowing he was looking to step away from the ice, it made sense to add Zach to our front office staff," said Team President Jeff Mead. "He will contribute to our team and arena in a number of ways; and I'm looking forward to seeing Zach become an integral part of our team and community."

Walker finishes with 146 regular-season ECHL games played with Idaho and Adirondack and totaled 19 goals and 35 assists for 54 points.

