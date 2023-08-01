Walleye Ink Forward Carson Denomie for 2023-24 Season

(Toledo, OH) - Forward Carson Denomie has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2023-2024 season.

Denomie, the native of Regina, Saskatchewan, spent the majority of last season with the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL, appearing in 52 games with 20 points (5G, 15A) and 23 penalty minutes. He also spent ten games in Orlando and another six with Jacksonville with a pair assists in total. He spent the entire 2021-2022 campaign in Tulsa, scoring 13 goals with 24 assists in 63 games for the Oilers.

The 23-year-old had four years in the WHL prior to making his pro debut with Tulsa in October of 2021, totaling 222 contests with 109 points (49G, 60A). His best year came in 2019-2020 when he posted career-bests in goals (21), assists (29), and points (50) between Moose Jaw and Regina.

The puck drops on the 2023-24 Walleye season on Saturday, October 21 in Kalamazoo. Opening Weekend is Friday, November 3 (vs. Reading) and Saturday, November 4 (vs. Indy). Click here for the entire 2023- 24 schedule.

