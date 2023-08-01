Mavericks Sign Goaltender Jaxon Castor

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Goaltender Jaxon Castor has signed with the Kansas City Mavericks for the 2023-24 season, the organization announced today.

"We feel Jaxon Castor can be a diamond in the rough," said Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "He had an excellent career at St. Cloud State and possesses exceptional character, work ethic and is an elite-level goalie when given the opportunity. We are excited to have Jaxon coming to Kansas City and looking forward to seeing him between the pipes."

The 26-year-old Phoenix, Ariz., native played four NCAA seasons at St. Cloud State following one year as a member of St. Cloud's club team. Castor had a 20-16-1-4 record across four seasons with a 2.38 GAA.

Following his collegiate career, Castor played in two games for the Florida Everblades last season, compiling a 2.07 GAA and .910 save percentage.

