Tyler Penner Returns to Grizzlies for 2023-2024 Season

Utah Grizzlies forward Tyler Penner

West Valley City, Utah - Forward Tyler Penner is returning to the Grizzlies for the 2023-2024 season.

Penner has been a steady, durable player for the Grizzlies over the past 2 seasons, appearing in all 72 games in both the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons. Including the playoffs Penner has appeared in 168 straight games dating back to October 22, 2021.

Tyler had 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in the 2022-2023 regular season and 2 assists in the 2023 playoffs. He spent training camp with the AHL's Manitoba Moose prior to the 2022-2023 season. Penner led all Utah forwards in Plus/minus (+22) in the 2021-22 campaign.

Penner spent the 2020-2021 season with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Birmingham Bulls, where he scored 12 points (5g-7a) in 30 games. Penner spent four seasons at Colgate University from 2017-20 where he was a four-time ECAC Hockey All-Academic Team honoree.

