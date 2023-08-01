Everblades Re-Sign Logan Lambdin

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced the team has re-signed forward Logan Lambdin to a standard player contract for the 2023-24 season.

Lambdin, 27, was acquired by the Blades at last season's trade deadline from the Kalamazoo Wings in exchange for Kobe Roth. In 12 regular-season games with the Everblades, the Wyandotte, Michigan native notched five goals and five assists, while registering eight goals and eight assists over 22 playoff contests to help Florida secure a second consecutive Kelly Cup Championship, the third in franchise history.

Before joining the Everblades, Lambdin appeared in parts of three ECHL seasons with Kalamazoo. In 77 total games with the K-Wings, Lambdin registered 56 points on 29 goals and 27 assists. His longest stint came in 2021-22 when he notched 50 points on 27 goals and 23 assists over 66 games in 2021-11.

Lambdin also made his AHL debut in 2022-23, seeing action in 37 games with the Chicago Wolves, tallying four goals and nine assists.

Turning professional after four collegiate seasons at Michigan State University, Lambdin posted 51 points on 22 goals and 29 assists in 140 contests with the Spartans.

