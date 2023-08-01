Stingrays Name Scott Davidson as Next Assistant Coach

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that Scott Davidson has been hired as the team's Assistant Coach. Davidson, 28, rejoins the Stingrays after playing 33 games for the club in the 2019-2020 season.

"I'm super excited to be back in Charleston," Davidson said. "It's one of my favorite places, and the fans are awesome. From a coaching perspective, I think the coolest part about accepting this job is seeing the guys that have come through here. Guys like Ryan Warsofsky, Cail MacLean, Jared Bednar, and Spencer Carbery. All those guys have been in the shoes that I'm about to step into. They're large shoes to fill, but it's exciting to see that those guys started their career here, and now they're at the NHL level."

Davidson started his coaching career at the Maine Nordiques Academy in 2021 before coaching at the Elite Hockey Academy in Guilford, Connecticut, this past year. Davidson has helped develop players at the 18U and 16U levels.

"Scott came highly recommended to us by former Stingrays coaches Steve Bergin and Ryan Warsofsky. After talking to him about the role, it became apparent that he was a great fit as our new assistant coach," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "He is very familiar with the Stingrays organization and culture, having been a member of our 2019-20 team that finished first in the ECHL before the season was cut short due to COVID-19. He was a leader at both the junior hockey level and in college at Quinnipiac. He has also spent time in the AHL, so he knows what it takes to be a pro."

Davidson played four seasons of Division I hockey at Quinnipiac University, where he was an assistant captain in his junior and senior years. As a freshman, Davidson helped the Bobcats capture their first ECAC championship. That same season, Quinnipiac reached the national championship game vs North Dakota. Following the conclusion of his collegiate career, Davidson joined the Charlotte Checkers and was a member of their 2019 Calder Cup championship team. Davidson will assist Head Coach Brenden Kotyk behind the bench.

"When we started the process of finding a new Assistant Coach, Scott's name was thrown into the mix pretty early," said Kotyk. "Everybody raves about his character. He's a hardworking guy, and all his former teammates love him. He reminds me of myself when I was looking for the opportunity I got with the Stingrays. He's a guy who is willing to grind day in and day out and learn from other people as he starts his coaching journey."

A native of Trail, British Columbia, Davidson played three seasons of junior hockey for the Trail Smoke Eaters in the BCHL. In 146 games with the Smoke Eaters, Davidson tallied 98 points.

The Stingrays will open the 2023-24 season on October 21 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 p.m.

