Drennen Atherton Returns to Solar Bears

August 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced goaltender Drennen Atherton has agreed to terms on a ECHL Standard Player Contract, re-signing for the 2023-24 season.

Atherton, 26, appeared in two games last season for the Solar Bears after joining the team following the conclusion of his collegiate career at Norwich University (Northfield, Vermont).

The Winter Haven, Florida native was named to the first All-American Team by the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) after a 16-6-0 record during the 2022-23 regular season, posting a 1.49 goals against average (GAA) and a .966 save percentage (SV%) in his senior season.

The 6-foot-1, 212-pound netminder was as a finalist for the 2022-23 Sid Watson Award, given to the Division II-III Men's Ice Hockey Player of the Year.

In total, Atherton appeared in 42 games over three seasons at Norwich, recording a 28-9-5 record, a 1.45 GAA and a .946 SV%.

Prior to his time at Norwich, Atherton played parts of two seasons at Sacred Heart University (NCAA Div. I).

SOLAR BEARS PRESEASON ROSTER:

Forwards:

Aaron Luchuk

Patrick Newell

Defensemen:

Chris Harpur

Goaltenders:

Drennen Atherton

