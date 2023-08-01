Carter Robertson Re-Signs for Second Campaign

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced today the re-signing of defenseman Carter Robertson for his second season with the team, and his third as a professional.

"The day our season ended, I've been waiting to get back to the best fans out there!" said Robertson. "Let's bring the Kelly Cup back to Rapid City!"

Robertson is the first defenseman signed to the 2023-24 roster. He joins forwards Brett Gravelle, Jimmy Soper, and Alex Aleardi, all returners from last season, as players signed for the upcoming campaign.

Robertson began the 2022-23 season with the Norfolk Admirals, logging three games in Virginia without any points. He was then acquired by the Rush in a trade for Tanner Schachle and future considerations, and became a key contributor to the scoring depth of the Rush on the back-end. In 55 games representing Rapid City, the 6'3", 200-pound blue-liner logged a half-a-point-per-game pace, igniting the goal lamp five times with 22 assists for 27 points, in addition to a +13 rating. His season aggregate +9 rating between the Admirals and the Rush was tied three ways for the Rush lead with Ilya Nikolaev and the Captain, Kenton Helgesen. Additionally, Robertson's 27 points ranked second among all Rush defensemen last year.

"Carter was another individual who also came to us in a trade last year, and vastly improved as the season went on. He was clearly a priority to bring back to our blue line for this upcoming year," Rush Head Coach/GM Scott Burt explained of Robertson's re-signing. "Carter has the attitude and ability to take his game to another level, which adds even more excitement in bringing him back to the fold. He is a big body with an absolute cannon of a shot. For this year, I'm looking for Robo to continue to put up more numbers and improve his all-around game. Having him back greatly strengthens our d-core!"

Originally from Holland Landing, Ontario, Robertson, 22, enters his second season as a Rush player, and his third as a professional. After beginning his career in Slovakia in the 2020-21 hockey season, he returned to North America the next year and split time with the Admirals and AHL's Charlotte Checkers. Robertson notched 4 goals and 11 points in 38 games with Norfolk and added another tally in five appearances in the first AHL stint of his career. Heading into 2023-24, he's primed to skate in his 100th career ECHL game: with the Admirals and Rush, he carries 9 goals and 38 points in 96 contests. Before transitioning to the professional ranks, Robertson skated four seasons in the major-junior ranks with the OHL's Owen Sound Attack and Ottawa 67's, compiling lifetime totals of 19 goals, 64 assists, and 83 points in 229 games.

