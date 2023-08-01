K-Wings Sign Kalamazoo's Own, Goaltender Hunter Vorva

August 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that the team has signed goaltender Hunter Vorva to a Standard Player Contract for the 2023-24 season.

Vorva, 27, is a 5-foot 11-inch, 179-pound, Kalamazoo, Michigan native that's entering his second professional season. In 2021-22, Vorva finished ranked No. 4 in the ECHL with a .919 Save Percentage (S%) and T-No. 6 with 2.61 Goals Against Average (GAA) in 28 games played (13-9-2, 1 SO) for Kalamazoo. The netminder also earned Kalamazoo's 'Rookie of the Year' & 'Star of the Game' awards in 2022-23.

"Hunter Vorva had an outstanding rookie season,"said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach. "He earned every opportunity through hard work and performance. We look forward to seeing him develop further in the coming season."

Before earning a spot on the K-Wings roster, via a 2022 Training Camp Tryout Contract last season, the Marian University product sported a 1.93 GAA with a .934 S% in 32 games played (22-8-2) for the Huntsville Havoc (SPHL), earning the SPHL Goaltender of the Year nod for his performance in 2021-22. Both Vorva's GAA and S% numbers were tops in the SPHL that season, along with taking home a 2022 SPHL First All-Star Team selection.

"I'm excited to be back for my second season with the K-Wings," Vorva said." The goal is to start off exactly where we left off last year. I'm preparing to build off of that momentum to help my teammates, and this historic organization, give the best fanbase in the ECHL a run that goes deep into next summer."

Vorva also was called-up once to the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) last season and played one season in the France2 League in 2020-21 with Marseille (7-4-0, 2.69 GAA, .905 S%, 1 SO).

Prior to France, Hunter was named ACHA Player of the Year in 2018-19 and holds records from his time with Marian in single-season games played (29, 2017-18), wins (20, 2017-18) with career records in S% (.928) & career SO's (8) from 2017-20.

The K-Wings continue adding to their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday, October 21 versus Toledo Walleye at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.