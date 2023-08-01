Carter Souch Returns for Second Season with Swamp Rabbits

August 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, announced today that the club has re-signed forward Carter Souch to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Souch (Suhch), 21, returns to the Swamp Rabbits for a second season after spending his rookie campaign with the club during the 2022-23 season. In his 64 appearances in the Navy and Orange, the freshman winger posted 28 points (9g, 19a) and four (4) multi-point games. The Edmonton, Alberta native appeared in three Kelly Cup Playoff games in the Swamp Rabbits' opening round series against the Jacksonville Icemen and recorded a pair of goals and an assist.

Before turning professional, Souch spent five seasons with his hometown Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League and capped his junior career with a 71-point (22g, 49a) performance during the Oil Kings' WHL championship season. In 19 games during the 2022 championship campaign, Souch posted 12 goals and nine (9) assists in 19 games. In total, Souch appeared in 260 games for Edmonton and finished with 191 points ( 60g, 131a).

The Swamp Rabbits will open the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours on Saturday, October 21, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Swamp Rabbits Full and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.

