Nailers Re-Sign Bobby Hampton

Wheeling Nailers forward Bobby Hampton

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their ninth player signing of the 2023 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed forward Bobby Hampton to an ECHL contract.

Hampton, 25, is the first returning player who has played two full seasons in Wheeling, and is one of two current signings with ECHL playoff experience. Bobby has been a consistent producer in his two years as a Nailer, as he compiled 17 points in 50 games as a rookie, then added 15 points in 43 games in his second campaign. Hampton is a very popular player in the locker room, and that showed this past season, as the team went 10-0-2 when he picked up at least one point in a game. The forward's biggest game of 2022-23 came at Iowa on February 19th, when he dished out an assist in the second period, then netted his second career game winning goal to give the Nailers a 5-4 victory with less than one minute remaining in overtime.

"Bobby is an incredible team guy, who can play in any situation and in any position," said Nailers Head Coach Derek Army. "He cares deeply about the Nailers in the community, and we expect him to be a great leader for our young players."

Prior to turning pro, the Middletown, New Jersey native played three seasons of college hockey, as he attended Northeastern University for two years, then transferred to Penn State in 2019, where he majored in Communications. Bobby accumulated seven goals, three assists, and ten points in the NCAA, and helped Northeastern to a Hockey East Championship in 2018-19. The Huskies reached the NCAA National Tournament in both of Hampton's years on campus.

Bobby Hampton and the Wheeling Nailers will open the 2023-24 season on the road against the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday, October 21st. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 4th against the Reading Royals at 7:10. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2023-24 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

