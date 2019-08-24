Waddell, Indians Blank Bats Behind Seven-Run Second

INDIANAPOLIS - Brandon Waddell struck out seven over six shutout innings and contributed two hits and an RBI at the plate as the Indianapolis Indians buried the Louisville Bats on Saturday night, 7-0. Indy scored seven runs in the second inning to match its largest inning of the season.

The Indians (64-67) sent 13 batters to the dish during their seven-run second inning for their second seven-run burst of the week. Indy also scored seven runs in the first inning of Game 1 in Wednesday's doubleheader at Toledo.

The frame featured eight hits and was jumpstarted with a two-run double by Christian Kelley. The two-bagger split the left-center gap to bring in Kevin Kramer and Trayvon Robinson. Waddell then dumped a run-scoring single into shallow left, and the rout was on. Cole Tucker lined an RBI double to make it 4-0 ahead of run-scoring hits by Jake Elmore and Ke'Bryan Hayes, and Kramer was hit by pitch in his second turn to the plate, forcing home the seventh run.

Waddell (W, 3-6) earned his second win in three starts by limiting the Bats (53-78) to three hits and three walks. His seven strikeouts established a new personal high with the Indians in 2019 and were his most in a game since fanning eight with Double-A Altoona on July 17 vs. Trenton.

All nine starters reached base for Indy with eight of them recording at least one hit. Hayes, Kelley and Waddell each tallied two knocks. Hayes is 11-for-16 (.688) over his last four games.

Jesus Reyes (L, 1-5) suffered the loss for Louisville. He pitched a scoreless first but failed to retire any of the 10 batters he faced in the seven-run second.

The shutout was Indy's fifth of the season and first since July 24 vs. Syracuse. The blanking was also the Tribe's first over Louisville since the 2018 season finale at Louisville Slugger Field.

The Indians conclude their weekend series with the Bats in Louisville on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET. The Tribe return to Victory Field for their final homestand on Monday with the opener of a four-game set against Toledo beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET.

