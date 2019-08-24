Big inning for 'Pigs push them past RailRiders for IronRail title

ALLENTOWN, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders grabbed an early lead over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs thanks to MLB rehabber Luke Voit, but seven unanswered runs put the IronPigs ahead for good in Saturday's 7-3 win over SWB.

Voit strode to the plate to begin his second rehab game for the RailRiders and lofted the second pitch of the night high over the wall in left field- just beyond the leaping effort of Ali Castillo- to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 1-0 lead. Voit finished the night reaching in 3-of-5 plate appearances, adding a single and walk later in the game.

The RailRiders used an RBI triple by Breyvic Valera in the top of the third inning off Lehigh Valley starting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff to plate a run and grab a 2-0 lead. As the IronPigs immediately scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game, the RailRiders saw their lead disappear for good.

The fifth inning featured five runs, including three of them charger to starting pitcher Brian Keller before he was knocked from the game with one out in the inning. Keller was charged with the loss, falling to 1-2 after allowing five runs (all earned) on eight hits while walking four batters over 4.1 innings. Eickhoff earned the victory for Lehigh Valley by scattering just three hits and two runs over 5.0 innings before turning the ball over to his bullpen.

The lone damage done to Lehigh Valley's bullpen was a titanic home run off Ryan McBroom's bat in which he demolished a ball over 430 feet off the tiki hut roof in left field for a solo home run in the eighth inning that made it 7-3.

The win earns the prestigious IronRail Trophy for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, one season after the RailRiders took the season series 11-9. Lehigh Valley has now won 10 of the first 17 meetings of the year with one final meeting still to come Sunday afternoon.

Despite losing, the RailRiders maintain their 1.5-game lead over the Syracuse Mets in the division with the Mets falling to the Rochester Red Wings 6-2. The Buffalo Bisons and Red Wings are 4.0 games back with 9 games remaining in the regular season.

The RailRiders and IronPigs return to action Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park for the finale of their three-game set. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. with pregame coverage set for 1:05 p.m. with Adam Marco and Adam Giardino on the RailRiders Radio Network.

