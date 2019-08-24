Game Notes: Louisville Bats (53-77) at Indianapolis Indians (63-67)

Game 131, Away 68

Louisville Bats (53-77) at Indianapolis Indians (63-67)

RHP Jesus Reyes (1-4, 4.50) vs. LHP Brandon Waddell (2-6, 9.59)

7:05 PM | Saturday, August 24, 2019 | Victory Field

LISTEN: Nick Curran & Jim Kelch, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Louisville Bats and Indianapolis Indians meet for their final matchup at Victory Field this season, with 10 games left in the season for both teams. Saturday night is technically the middle game of a three-game series, with the clubs finishing out the three-game set at Louisville Slugger Field on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Jesus Reyes takes the ball as Louisville tries to snap a six-game losing streak.

AGAINST INDIANAPOLIS: Indianapolis improved to 12-7 against Louisville this season following Friday night's 5-2 win, clinching the season series with 4 matchups left between the clubs. With neither team homering in the series opener, it snapped a 10-game streak against Indianapolis that Louisville had homered in, last going homerless against the Tribe on May 21.

TRANSACTIONS: Before Friday's game, the Bats added C Nick Ciuffo (SHOO-fo) to their 25-man roster and released RHP Brad Boxberger. Ciuffo, who was signed by the Reds to a minor league contract on July 10, has appeared in 5 rehab games with the AZL Reds after suffering a left thumb sprain on May 30 with the Durham Bulls. The Tampa Bay Rays designated the former first round pick and released him on July 1.

- Boxberger, who was in his second go-around in the Reds organization after pitching in their system from 2010-11, made 5 apps for LOU this season after signing on August 6, going 0-0 with an 11.81 ERA (7er/5.1ip), walking 5 and striking out 8.

200 TOTAL BASES: Third baseman Christian Colon went 2-for-4 last night, continuing his great 2019 campaign for Louisville. With the two-hit night, he reached 200 total bases on the season, joining Brian O'Grady (218 TB) as the first Bats teammates to reach 200 total bases since the 2014 season, when Ruben Gotay (207), Felix Perez (207) and Jason Bourgeois (200) did it.

HOME RUN WATCH: Louisville has 159 home runs through 130 games, currently tied for third all-time in club history, and on pace for approximately 171 home runs. With their next home run, the Bats will have tied their single season record since they have been affiliated with the Cincinnati Reds.

- In their last 20 games, the Bats have hit just 13 home runs, tied for fewest in the International League in that span with Indianapolis.

Season (Aff.) Home Runs Lg. Rank

1. 1999 (MIL) 166 5th

2. 2010 (CIN) 160 1st

T3. 1998 (MIL) 159 7th

T3. 2019 (CIN) 159 8th

5. 2000 (CIN) 157 3rd

PITCHING SINCE JULY: In 48 games since July 1, Louisville's pitching staff owns a 4.09 ERA which ranks third-best in the International League, trailing only Syracuse (3.99) and Gwinnett (4.01).

CATCH US... IF YOU CAN: The addition of Nick Ciuffo to the Louisville roster presents the Bats with potentially their 11th catcher this season, extending the International League record for most catchers used in a season since 2005. Last season, LOU set the record with 10 different backstops. The following 10 catchers have been used by the 2019 Bats: Tucker Barnhart, Cassidy Brown, Curt Casali, Kyle Farmer, Juan Graterol, Ryan Lavarnway, Valentin Martinez, Chris Okey, Stuart Turner & Chadwick Tromp.

