Durham Shuts out Stripers, 3-0

DURHAM, NC - The Gwinnett Stripers (75-55) were shut out 3-0 by the Durham Bulls (70-61) on Saturday night in game two of a three-game series at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Following the loss, the Stripers lead the International League South Division by 1.5 games over Charlotte and 5.5 games over Durham. Gwinnett's magic number to clinch a Governors' Cup Playoff spot remains four.

Scoring Recap: Durham's Michael Perez (12) led off the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run to right off Gwinnett starting pitcher Ian Anderson. The only other runs came in the bottom of the sixth as Nate Lowe (16) cracked a two-run homer to right off Anderson for a 3-0 Bulls lead.

Stripers Stats: Anderson (L, 1-2) went 5.1 innings with four hits, three earned runs, three walks, and five strikeouts. Ben Rowen pitched 2.2 scoreless innings with one hit and one strikeout. Offensively, Cristian Pache was 2-for-4 with a double, and Johan Camargo was 2-for-3.

Bulls Stats: Cole Sulser started the game and pitched 2.0 perfect innings with three strikeouts. Ricardo Pinto (W, 10-5) tossed 5.1 innings of scoreless relief with eight hits and eight strikeouts. Hoby Milner (S, 10) worked the final 1.2 innings with one strikeout. At the plate, Lowe was 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs.

Postgame Notes: The Stripers stranded nine on base and went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position as they were shut out for the sixth time this season. Ryan LaMarre stroked a single in the eighth inning to extend his on-base streak to 31 games, the longest active streak in the IL. Since being optioned by Atlanta on August 16, Camargo has hit safely in all eight games with the Stripers, batting .455.

Next Game (Sunday, August 25): Gwinnett at Durham, 5:05 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. RHP Kyle Wright (9-4, 4.49 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Sam McWilliams (1-5, 8.12 ERA) for the Bulls. Radio Broadcast: 4:50 p.m. on 97.7 and 93.5 FM "The Other Side of the River."

