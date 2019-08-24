IronPigs Clinch IronRail Season Series

(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (61-68) snapped a five-game losing streak and clinched the IronRail season series with a 7-3 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (70-61) on Saturday night.

The game didn't start off well for Lehigh Valley as Luke Voit powered a solo home run off Jerad Eickhoff (3-1) in the top of the first inning to give the RailRiders a 1-0 lead. The lead was extended to 2-0 against Eickhoff in the top of third inning as Breyvic Valera hit an RBI triple.

The IronPigs tied the game at 2-2 against Brian Keller (1-2) in the bottom of the third inning. Phil Gosselin and Rob Brantly each hit RBI singles. Keller allowed three more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning as Lehigh Valley would take a 7-2 lead. Deivy Grullon hit an RBI double that chased Keller out of the game.

Andrew Romine followed with an RBI single against Joe Mantiply and Jose Pirela brought in two runs on an RBI single. Pirela scored on a passed ball to cap off the scoring. The RailRiders got a run against Jose Taveras in the top of the eighth inning as Ryan McBroom hit a solo home run to cut Lehigh Valley's lead to 7-3.

Nick Vincent and Connor Brogdon each pitched scoreless innings in relief for the IronPigs.

Lehigh Valley plays their final home game of the 2019 season on Sunday afternoon. First pitch against the RailRiders is at 1:35 p.m.

