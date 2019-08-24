Bats Fall to Indians, 7-0

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Louisville Bats (53-78) fell to the Indianapolis Indians (64-67) by a score of 7-0 in the second game of a three-game series Saturday night at Victory Field.

A seven-run second inning would be the difference Saturday night as the Indians got to Louisville starter Jesus Reyes (1-5, 5.32) early, who was looking to secure his second straight win and quality start of the season. It would be a rough game for Reyes has he lasted just 1.0+ innings allowing seven runs on eight hits, with each run coming in the second inning.

Reyes would be relieved by Eric Stout who entered the second inning with the bases loaded. After hitting a batter, Stout would retire the next three Indianapolis batters, with two being strikeouts to get out of the inning. Stout would have a nice outing for Louisville as he worked 3.0 scoreless innings in relief scattering just two hits, while striking out three.

In addition to Stout, relievers Justin Grimm, Wandy Peralta and Alex Powers combined to toss 4.0 scoreless innings allowing just one hit.

In the loss, catcher Nick Ciuffo made his Louisville Bats debut, making him the record-setting 11th catcher to start a game for Louisville this season, the most for an International League team since 2005. Ciuffo would finish the game going 0-for-2 while reaching base on a walk.

Offensively for Louisville, Nick Longhi led the team going 2-for-3, while Christian Colon also finished 2-for-3 with a walk, who has now reached base in 28 of the last 29 games.

The Bats look to get back on track in the finale off the three-game series vs Indianapolis Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field with first pitch set for 2:00 pm. Right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez (4-11, 6.48) is expected to get the start for Louisville, while Indianapolis has not announced a starter.

