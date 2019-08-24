Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Pawtucket (6:05 p.m.)

August 24, 2019 | 6:05 p.m. ET | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY| Game # 131| Home Game # 65

BUFFALO BISONS (66-64, 3rd, -4.0 North) vs. Pawtucket Red Sox (54-74, 6th, -14.5 North)

RHP T.J. Zeuch (4-2, 3.84) vs RHP Erasmo Ramirez (4-8, 4.75)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: The CW-23, MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This evening, the Bisons take on the Pawtucket Red Sox in the middle game of a three-game weekend series at Sahlen Field. Following this, the Herd will stay home to take on the visiting Red Wings to round out the final homestand of the regular season with four games. Then Buffalo will travel to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for the final four games of the regular season.

Last Game: BUF 2, PAW 4

The PawSox used the strength of three solo home runs to power past the Bisons in the first game of the series. Buffalo answered in the 2nd and 5th innings, respectively with runs, but could not keep pace later in the game. INF Santiago Espinal cashed in his seventh RBI with the team thanks to a double, while Jonathan Davis drove in the other Bisons run in the loss.

Pawtucket Red Sox (10-7)

The Herd and the PawSox are meeting for one final series in 2019 this weekend in Buffalo. In their previous five meetings Buffalo has managed to take 10 out of 17 games from Pawtucket which secures the season series win.

Today's Starter

RHP T.J. Zeuch takes the hill for his first start after throwing a no-hitter against the Rochester Red Wings this past Monday. The righty became the first Bisons' pitcher in 22 years to throw a no-no, the last coming from RHP Bartolo Colon on 6/20/97 vs. New Orleans. The former 1st round pick has not allowed a run in either of his last two starts, totaling 15.0 IP. Zeuch has gone at least six innings in each of his last six starts, as well.

Andy Burns

INF Andy Burns continues to produce at the plate for the Bisons, going 2-4 in Friday night's loss to bring his batting average up to .280 on the season. Not only is he tied among qualified batters in average, but his 105 hits also lead the team. Now into his third season with the Bisons, Burns is among the modern era leaders in several categories including games played (345), base hits (341), and doubles (67).

Transactions

On Friday RHP Ryan Tepera was assigned to Buffalo on an MLB Rehab assignment, while LHP Thomas Pannone joined the team after being optioned from Toronto this week and LHP Travis Bergen was added to the Herd's roster after being returned to the Blue Jays organization by San Francisco (MLB Rule 5 draft selection).

IL Standings

The Bisons still sit in third in the IL North standings after last night's loss, now four games behind the division leading Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The Herd's elimination number stands at seven, and is also in third place looking up at the Syracuse Mets.

Blue Jays

Toronto (52-79) dropped the opening game in Seattle on Friday 7-4 to the Mariners. RHP Wilmer Font will open the middle game of the series for the Blue Jays against the M's starting at 9:10 p.m. Following tomorrow's finale the Jays will have a scheduled off day on Monday before a quick two-game series hosting Atlanta.

