Volunteer Coaches and Umpires Needed for Indy RBI's 2021 Season

May 3, 2021







INDIANAPOLIS - With Indy RBI's season set to begin Saturday, May 8, the inner-city youth baseball and softball nonprofit and Indianapolis Indians Charities (IIC) are seeking individuals interested in becoming volunteer coaches and umpires. To become an Indy RBI volunteer coach or umpire, please email info@indyrbi.org.

In early April, IIC and Indy RBI initiated a fundraising campaign to help fund league fees and uniform expenses for Indy RBI youth participants. A total of $12,750 was raised by 162 generous donors, and IIC matched those funds dollar for dollar. The overall donation equated to 490 participants having their league fees and uniforms covered.

"Our fans and community rallied together to raise thousands of dollars for inner-city youth wishing to play ball through the Indy RBI program this summer, and we are incredibly thankful for that overwhelming support," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager. "With Indy RBI's season now quickly approaching, we are hopeful that Hoosiers consider volunteering their time to Indy RBI as coaches and umpires."

The Indy RBI season continues into mid-July and culminates with Indianapolis hosting the regional championships of the RBI national tournament. Fans wishing to make a monetary donation to Indy RBI can do so.

"We are grateful and honored to have the Indians as our number one sponsor and were thrilled by the number of Indians fans to step up and adopt Indy RBI kids for the summer," said Mike Lennox, Indy RBI Executive Director. "We are off to a great start, and our 25th year of RBI baseball is shaping up to be one of the best ever."

IIC recently made a three-year commitment of $300,000 to support Indy RBI team sponsorships, events and league programming. Also, in partnership with the Indianapolis Parks Department, Indians staff commits to spending Indy Do Day renovating a city park diamond that will be used by Indy RBI and other inner-city schools. Indy RBI teams - which collectively consist of approximately 2,000 youth baseball and softball players each summer - play their games mostly on fields at Forest Manor Park, Rhodius Park, Christian Park, Garfield Park and Riverside Park, along with many Indianapolis Public School (IPS) and charter school fields.

