Nashville Sounds Announce Tentative Opening Day Roster

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club, in conjunction with the Milwaukee Brewers, announced today its tentative 2021 Opening Day roster. The Sounds open the season Tuesday, May 4 when they travel to Toledo, Ohio for a six-game series with the Mud Hens.

Manager Rick Sweet, who led the Sounds to a 77-67 record in 2014, leads a staff that consists of pitching coach Jim Henderson, hitting coach Al LeBeouf, coach Ned Yost IV, athletic trainer Lanning Tucker and strength and conditioning coach Andrew Emmick.

The Opening Day roster is highlighted by four players on MLB Pipeline's Top 30 Milwaukee prospects and 10 players with Major League experience.

Members of the Sounds' roster currently listed by MLB Pipeline include catcher Mario Feliciano (No. 5), left-handed pitcher Aaron Ashby (No. 7), outfielder Corey Ray (No. 24) and left-handed pitcher Clayton Andrews (No. 25). Feliciano and Ray both recently made their Major League debuts with the Brewers.

Speedster Dee Strange-Gordon highlights the Major League veterans. The 33-year-old infielder is Major League Baseball's active leader in stolen bases with 333.

Other players with Major League service time include pitchers R.J. Alvarez, Ray Black, Blaine Hardy, Hoby Milner and Chad Sobotka, infielder Zach Green and outfielder Dustin Peterson. Of the 10 players with Major League experience, only four have played for the Brewers - Black, Feliciano, Ray and Sobotka.

Alvarez is the lone player to have spent previous time with the Sounds. The Florida native pitched in 32 games with Nashville in 2015 and 2016.

Rounding out Nashville's pitching staff is right-handers Luke Barker, Jesús Castillo, Bubba Derby, Thomas Jankins and Miguel Sánchez, and left-hander Quintin Torres-Costa.

Other position players include catcher Brent Diaz, infielders Luis Castro, Chad Spanberger and Jamie Westbrook, and outfielder Weston Wilson.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11 when the Sounds host the Memphis Redbirds at 6:35 p.m. For more ticket information, call 615-690-4487, or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

