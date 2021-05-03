Blue Jays Top Prospect, Nate Pearson, Named Bisons Opening Day Starter

Buffalo Bisons manager Casey Candaele has announced that RHP Nate Pearson will be the Herd's Opening Day starter as the Bisons take on the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday, May 4 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark (7:00 p.m.).

Pearson will be joined in Buffalo's season-opening rotation by LHP Nick Allgeyer, RHP Alex Manoah, RHP T.J. Zeuch and RHP Jacob Waguespack.

Pearson, the Blue Jays #1 prospect (10th overall) by MLB.com, was optioned to the Bisons on April 29 after opening the 2021 season on the Blue Jays injured list. The 6'6" righty made five appearances with Toronto in 2020, earning his first Major League win in relief on September 25 against Baltimore at Sahlen Field. Pearson then struck out five of the six batters he faced in his MLB postseason debut in Game 2 against Tampa Bay on September 30.

Pearson made three starts with the Bisons in 2019, throwing a career-best seven shutout innings in his Triple-A debut, August 20 in Rochester. He earned his first Triple-A victory in his final game in 2019, August 30 in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Pearson was the Blue Jays 1st round draft pick in 2017 (28th overall).

