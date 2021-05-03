Blue Jays Top Prospect, Nate Pearson, Named Bisons Opening Day Starter
May 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
Buffalo Bisons manager Casey Candaele has announced that RHP Nate Pearson will be the Herd's Opening Day starter as the Bisons take on the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday, May 4 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark (7:00 p.m.).
Pearson will be joined in Buffalo's season-opening rotation by LHP Nick Allgeyer, RHP Alex Manoah, RHP T.J. Zeuch and RHP Jacob Waguespack.
Pearson, the Blue Jays #1 prospect (10th overall) by MLB.com, was optioned to the Bisons on April 29 after opening the 2021 season on the Blue Jays injured list. The 6'6" righty made five appearances with Toronto in 2020, earning his first Major League win in relief on September 25 against Baltimore at Sahlen Field. Pearson then struck out five of the six batters he faced in his MLB postseason debut in Game 2 against Tampa Bay on September 30.
Pearson made three starts with the Bisons in 2019, throwing a career-best seven shutout innings in his Triple-A debut, August 20 in Rochester. He earned his first Triple-A victory in his final game in 2019, August 30 in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Pearson was the Blue Jays 1st round draft pick in 2017 (28th overall).
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from May 3, 2021
- Storm Chasers Open 2021 MiLB Season on Tuesday Night - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Blue Jays Top Prospect, Nate Pearson, Named Bisons Opening Day Starter - Buffalo Bisons
- Bisons Announce Preliminary 2021 Opening Day Roster - Buffalo Bisons
- Nashville Sounds Announce Tentative Opening Day Roster - Nashville Sounds
- Red Wings Announce Opening Day Roster - Rochester Red Wings
- Jumbo Shrimp Bingo Night Returns on May 20 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Volunteer Coaches and Umpires Needed for Indy RBI's 2021 Season - Indianapolis Indians
- Gwinnett Stripers Accepting Grant Applications for 2021 - Gwinnett Stripers
- 2021 IronPigs Roster Announced - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Blue Jays Top Prospect, Nate Pearson, Named Bisons Opening Day Starter
- Bisons Announce Preliminary 2021 Opening Day Roster
- Bisons Hire Kelly Rensel as New Head Groundskeeper at Sahlen Field
- Top Blue Jays Prospect Pearson to Travel to Trenton with Bisons
- Bisons to Hold Job Fair Saturday, May 1 for Seasonal Ballpark Employment