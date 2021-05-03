2021 IronPigs Roster Announced

May 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with the Philadelphia Phillies have announced their preliminary roster for the upcoming 2021 season. The IronPigs will feature an exciting roster balanced with experience and youth. Eight of the 29 players on the IronPigs roster are returning players for the 2021 season.

The initial 2021 Lehigh Valley IronPigs roster breaks down as follows:

PITCHERS (17): RHP Enyel De Los Santos, LHP Kyle Dohy, LHP Bailey Falter, RHP Neftali Feliz, RHP J.D. Hammer, RHP Spencer Howard, LHP Damon Jones, LHP Rob Kaminsky, RHP Mauricio Llovera, RHP Adonis Medina, RHP Bryan Mitchell, LHP David Parkinson, RHP David Paulino, RHP Ramon Rosso, LHP Cristopher Sanchez, LHP Jeff Singer, LHP Ranger Suarez

CATCHERS (3): Edgar Cabral, Jack Conley, Rafael Marchan

INFIELDERS (5): Greg Garcia, C.J. Chatham, Darick Hall, Austin Listi, Luke Williams

OUTFIELDERS (4): Travis Jankowski, Mickey Moniak, Cornelius Randolph, Josh Stephen

The 2021 roster is highlighted by nine players who rank among the Top-30 prospects in the Phillies organization according to MLB.com. The list includes top prospect Spencer Howard, Rafael Marchan (#5), Adonis Medina (#11), Mickey Moniak (#12), Damon Jones (#14), Mauricio Llovera (#17), Ramon Rosso (#20), Cristopher Sanchez (#24), and Kyle Dohy (#26).

The IronPigs also begin the 2021 season with nine members of Philadelphia's 40-Man Roster in Howard, Jones, Llovera, Medina, Sanchez, Marchan, Moniak, Suarez, and Falter.

Lehigh Valley will host the Rochester Red Wings for their home opener on Tuesday, May 4. First pitch from Coca-Cola Park is set for 7:05 p.m. It will have been 616 days since the last IronPigs home game took place on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

