Jumbo Shrimp Bingo Night Returns on May 20

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's socially-distanced and cashless Bingo Night returns to 121 Financial Ballpark at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 20.

For just $10, fans will receive one beer and 10 Bingo cards - one card for each game played. Additional Bingo card books may be purchased on-site for $5 while supplies last. Gates open at 6 p.m., with the first Bingo game beginning at 7 p.m. To purchase entry in advance, fans may call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 or online via this link.

Free parking is available in the grass lot behind the video board, with entry to the ballpark at the Third Base Gate. Entry is cashless. Additionally, no outside food or beverage is permitted. Full concessions and adult beverages will be available for purchase, and also cashless, meaning guests must come prepared with card payment options. The Jumbo Shrimp Souvenir Store will also be open for card payment options.

All Jumbo Shrimp staff and guests are required to wear face coverings.

