Red Wings Announce Opening Day Roster

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced the first roster as Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

Former Nationals Minor League Player of the Year Carter Kieboom will open the season on Rochester's Opening Day roster after beginning the season with Washington. Luis García, the youngest member of the 2021 Red Wings, is the first player born in the 2000s to wear a Rochester uniform. Both have graduated from MLB Pipeline's Top Prospects list but Tres Barrera (No. 19), Ben Braymer (No. 21), and Steven Fuentes (No. 22) are all part of Washington's Top 30 list. Garcia is the youngest player on a Rochester Opening Day roster since Matt Riley in 2000 and the youngest position player on the Opening Day roster since Al Pardo in 1983.

Ramón Flores (2019), Ryne Harper (2019), and Daniel Palka (2016-17) are former Wings on the roster.

Gerardo Parra, a veteran with six different Major League clubs, is also on the roster. His 1,466 career MLB games are the most by a player making his Red Wings debut since the 1930s.

Rogelio Armenteros and Yasmany Tomás are both born in Cuba. The pair will be the first Cubans to play for the Red Wings since Deinys Suarez in 2011 and Tomás will be the first position player from Cuba since Juan Diaz in 2004.

Alberto Baldonado will be the first Red Wing born in Panama since Sherman Obando in 1995.

Rochester opens the 2021 season on Tuesday, May 4 at Lehigh Valley. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Listen to voice of the Wings, Josh Whetzel, on Fox Sports 1280, online, or using the iHeart app. The Red Wings play their first 12 games of the season on the road before the Home Opener at Frontier Field on Tuesday, May 18 against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Tickets for Opening Day and the first series go on sale May 10 at the Ticket Office and online at RedWingsBaseball.com.

PITCHERS (16)

# Name B/T HT/WT DOB Birthplace Acquired 2020 Club(s)

30 Armenteros, Rogelio (ar-men-TAIR-ohs) (roh-HEL-ee-oh) R/R 6-1/245 6/30/94 Havana, CUB 12/7/20-WAIVERS (ARI) Did not pitch - injured (HOU)

55 Bacus, Dakota (BAK-us) R/R 6-2/215 4/2/91 Moline, IL 12/26/19-FA WASHINGTON

33 Baez, Joan (joh-AHN) R/R 6-3/190 12/26/94 San Cristobal, DOM 4/25/14-FA Did not pitch (WSH)

46 Baldonado, Alberto (bal-doh-NAH-doh) L/L 6-4/250 2/1/93 Colon, PAN 2/7/20-FA Did not pitch (WSH)

32 Bonnell, Bryan (buh-nell) L/R 6-5/240 9/28/93 Las Vegas, NV 2/12/20-FA Fredericksburg (WSH Alternate Training Site)

40 Braymer, Ben L/L 6-2/215 4/28/94 Baton Rouge, LA 2016/18th round WASHINGTON

16 Eppler, Tyler R/R 6-5/230 1/5/93 College Station, TX 1/9/20-FA Fredericksburg (WSH Alternate Training Site)

31 Fuentes, Steven R/?R 6-2/240 5/4/97 Puerto Armuelles, PAN 7/19/13-FA Fredericksburg (WSH Alternate Training Site)

19 Harper, Ryne R/R 6-3/215 3/27/89 Clarksville, TN 1/29/20-TRADE (MIN) WASHINGTON

50 Lobstein, Kyle (LOB-steen) L/L 6-3/220 8/12/89 Flagstaff, AZ 3/22/21-FA Did not pitch (LAD)

49 Machado, Andrés R/R 6-0/220 4/22/93 Carabobo, VEN 2/26/21-FA Eastern Reyes del Tigre (Independent)

38 McFarland, T.J. L/L 6-3/200 6/8/89 Chicago, IL 2/17/21-FA OAKLAND

37 Miller, Justin R/R 6-3/225 6/13/87 Bakersfield, CA 2/23/21-FA Rochester (TOR Alternate Traning Site)/Mason (CIN ATS)

35 Nolin, Sean (NOH-lin) L/L 6-4/250 12/26/89 Seaford, NY 3/9/21-FA Saitama Seibu Lions (Japan)

25 Peña, Ronald R/R 6-4/195 9/19/91 West Palm, FL 2012/16th round Did not pitch (WSH)

39 Rodriguez, Jefry R/R 6-6/230 7/26/93 Bajos de Haina, DOM 12/19/20-FA Lake County (CLE Alternate Training Site)

CATCHERS (4)

# Name B/T HT/WT DOB Birthplace Acquired 2020 Club(s)

13 Barrera, Tres (bah-RAIR-uh) (like Trayce) R/R 6-0/215 9/15/94 Eagle Pass, TX 2016/6th round Did not play - restricted list (WSH)

20 Castillo, Welington R/R 5-10/230 4/24/87 San Isidro, DOM 12/21/20-FA Did not play - opted out (WSH)

22 Read, Raudy R/R 6-0/235 10/29/93 San José de Ocoa, DOM 1/24/11-FA WASHINGTON/Fredericksburg (WSH Alternate Training Site)

1 Swihart, Blake (SWY-hart) S/R 6-0/190 4/3/92 Bedford, TX 1/26/21 Arlington (TEX Alternate Training Site)

INFIELDERS (6)

# Name B/T HT/WT DOB Birthplace Acquired 2020 Club(s)

4 Castillo, Ali (AH-lee) R/R 5-9/180 6/19/89 Maracaibo, VEN 1/14/21-FA Did not play (WSH)

2 García, Luis (LOO-eez) L/R 6-2/225 5/16/00 New York, NY 7/2/16-FA WASHINGTON/Fredericksburg (WSH Alternate Training Site)

12 Kieboom, Carter (KEE-boom) R/R 6-2/215 9/3/97 Marietta, GA 2016/1st round (28th) WASHINGTON/Fredericksburg (WSH Alternate Training Site)

18 Noll, Jake (nohl) R/R 6-2/215 3/8/94 Punta Gorda, FL 2016/7th round WASHINGTON/Fredericksburg (WSH Alternate Training Site)

5 Sanchez, Adrián R/R 6-0/200 8/16/90 Maracaibo, VEN 10/27/20 Did not play - injured (WSH)

9 Snyder, Brandon R/R 6-2/220 11/23/86 Las Vegas, NV 10/27/21-FA Fredericksburg (WSH Alternate Training Site)

OUTFIELDERS (7)

# Name B/T HT/WT DOB Birthplace Acquired 2020 Club(s)

17 Bautista, Rafael R/R 6-2/195 3/8/93 Santo Domingo, DOM 1/9/12-FA Did not play (WSH)

21 Keller, Alec L/R 6-2/200 5/13/92 Richmond, VA 2014/17th round Did not play (WSH)

15 Flores, Ramón (RAH-mohn) L/L 5-10/190 3/26/92 Barinas, VEN 2/16/21-FA Did not play (MIN)

23 Palka, Daniel (PAHL-kuh) L/L 6-2/230 10/28/91 Greenville, SC 4/16/21-FA Samsung Lions (Korea)

8 Parra, Gerardo (PAR-uh) (her-ARR-doh) L/L 5-11/210 5/6/87 Santa Bárbara, VEN 2/3/21-FA Yomiuri Giants (Japan)

11 Tocci, Carlos (TOH-chee) R/R 6-2/180 8/23/95 Maracay, VEN 11/1/20-FA Did not play (WSH)

24 Tomás, Yasmany (TOH-maas) (yaz-MAH-nee) R/R 6-2/260 11/14/90 Havana, CUB 11/12/20-FA Did not play (ARI)

Triple-A Affiliate

KEY - #: 40-man roster - IL: Injured List

Manager: #45 Matt LeCroy (LEE-croy)

Hitting Coach: #51 Brian Daubach (DAW-bock) Pitching Coach: #54 Michael Tejera (te-HAIR-uh)

Athletic Trainer: Eric Montague (MON-tuh-gue) Strength & Conditioning Coach: Mike Warren

