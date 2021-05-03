June Single-Game Tickets on Sale Tuesday

PAPILLION, Neb. - Single-game tickets for the Omaha Storm Chasers June home series will go on sale Tuesday, May 4, at noon. The tickets can be purchased in person at the Werner Park Ticket Office, over the phone by calling (402) 738-5100 or online at www.omahastormchasers.com/tickets.

The Storm Chasers host longtime rival Iowa from June 1-6. Omaha will play as the Runzas in their Saturday, June 5, game against the Cubs. That night will also feature an umbrella hat giveaway. The series also includes pregame concerts on Friday and Saturday and fireworks shows on Thursday and Saturday. On Sunday, Lil Chasers will receive a drawstring backpack as they come through the gates.

Pride Night and Girl Power Night highlight the second June homestand, which features six games against the Louisville Bats, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, from June 15-20. There is also a Storm Chasers oven mitt giveaway scheduled for Father's Day on Sunday, June 20. Pride Night is slated for Thursday, June 17, and Girl Power Night is on Friday, June 18. The Louisville series also includes pregame concerts on Friday and Saturday, fireworks shows on Thursday and Saturday and a special fireworks show following Sunday night's game.

During June, each section of Werner Park will have seats available at less than 100 percent of its capacity, which will allow fans to properly social distance. Individual tickets for all six games are for general admission to a specific section, and fans may choose where they sit within their assigned section. Assigned seats are available only via purchase of a full-season ticket package or mini plan. Individual tickets purchased in advance will be issued as digital tickets.

Tickets for the series will be limited so fans can enjoy the return of Minor League Baseball in a safe, comfortable environment. The Omaha Storm Chasers staff remains committed to providing family entertainment at Werner Park while keeping everyone's health and safety as its top priority.

Per MLB mandate, fans of ages 2 and older must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times on Werner Park property other than when actively eating or drinking. This applies to all seating locations, the parking lot and lines at the Ticket Office, gates or concession stands.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Werner Park in Papillion, Neb. For more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

