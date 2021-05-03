Gwinnett Stripers Accepting Grant Applications for 2021

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves Foundation, are now accepting applications for the 2021 Stripers Grant Program. The program will award a $2,500 grant to a different nonprofit organization each month from June through September.

Each month will focus on a different category of nonprofit organizations, all fitting within the Atlanta Braves Foundation's pillars of "Live, Learn, Play, and Serve." The four categories are:

June: Service-oriented programs

July: Military programs

August: Youth programs

September: Health and wellness programs

Interested nonprofit organizations may apply online at GoStripers.com/grants through May 14. Organizations deemed qualified will be contacted by the Stripers to provide supporting documents by May 17. One organization will be selected by the Stripers as the recipient of a $2,500 grant each month and will be recognized during a Stripers game at Coolray Field.

The Stripers have partnered with the Atlanta Braves Foundation to award grants to nonprofits since 2009, totaling $185,000 in donations. After awarding $1,000 grants from 2009 to 2018, the Stripers increased the total to $2,500 in 2019.

"We are proud to continue the Stripers Grant Program in 2021, an initiative that allows us to make a positive impact on Gwinnett County and surrounding communities," said Stripers Vice President and General Manager Adam English. "The Stripers are committed to supporting local nonprofit organizations and their essential missions."

For more information on the Grant Program and all other Stripers community initiatives, visit GoStripers.com/community.

