Homestand Highlights: Star Wars Night Returns for Stripers' Six-Game Series

April 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers promise these are the promotions you have been looking for in a homestand packed with events celebrating everything from Star Wars to superstar wrestling as the Durham Bulls visit for a six-game series from April 30 to May 5.

The homestand also includes the second Education Day matinee game on April 30 and a celebration of Cinco de Mayo at Coolray Field in the series finale.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, April 30 - Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

Gates Open: 9:30 a.m.

First Pitch: 11:05 a.m.

- Education Day: Baseball bright and early at Coolray Field as the Stripers welcome area students to watch a game in a fun and educational environment.

Wednesday, May 1 - Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

- Wet Nose Wednesday (Presented by Sahlen's with partner New Country 101.5): Free admission for dogs with a paid owner on The Bank, our outfield lawn seating. Upgrade to the Doggie Bag Pack which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers berm blanket for just $20.

Thursday, May 2 - Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

- Generation Gap Night: That's far out. That's the bomb. That's fly. That's epic. That's valid. It doesn't matter what slang you use; Stripers baseball is for Baby Boomer, Gen X, Millennial, and Gen Z alike. We'll have a little something for everyone on Generation Gap Night.

- Michelob Ultra Thirsty Thursday™: Every Thursday night, fans age 21 and older can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each.

- Coca-Cola Front Porch Ribbon-Cutting: The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with Coca-Cola® and the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce, will cut the ribbon on Coolray Field's brand-new premium hospitality space. Media are invited to attend the event and are welcome to stay in the space. A complimentary chef-curated menu will include grilled sliced steak, sautéed shrimp, lemon butter chicken, and dessert.

Friday, May 3 - Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

- ââââââSummer Batdown (Presented by Deep South Wrestling): That must be the Gwinnett Stripers' music! Come out to Coolray Field as the Stripers pay homage to our favorite high flying, death defying, trash talking, and choke-slamming wrestlers.

- Fireworks Friday: After the Stripers light up the scoreboard, stick around as the team lights up the night sky over Coolray Field moments after the game!

- All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $35.

Saturday, May 4 - Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

- Star Wars Night: That's no Moon ... It's your favorite Star Wars characters on hand at Coolray Field for one of the most popular nights of the season! The Stripers will also wear specialty "Yoda" jerseys that will be auctioned after the game at GoStripers.com.

- Kids Glowsaber Giveaway: The first 500 kids (age 12 and under) at Coolray Field will light up Star Wars Night with their very own Glowsaber!

- All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $35.

Sunday, May 5 - Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

- Xolos de Gwinnett: The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett, honoring the culture and traditions of Gwinnett County's Hispanic and Latino communities for MiLB's Copa de la Diversión.

- Cinco De Mayo: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with festive food offerings and lively musical performances!

- Mexican Food Buffet: Purchase a Buffet Pack and receive a Field Box ticket and access to the all-you-can-eat nacho bar buffet for just $42.

- Sunday Funday (Presented by COUNTRY Financial): A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

- All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $35.

Single-game tickets for all Stripers' home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

