Homestand Highlights: April 30-May 5

April 25, 2024

Rochester Red Wings







The Red Wings will take on the Syracuse Mets (New York Mets) for the first time at home this season!

Tickets for all Red Wings home games are available around-the-clock at RedWingsBaseball.com, over the phone at (585) 423-9464 or in-person at the Red Wings Ticket Office from 10 am - 4 pm Monday-Friday.

TUESDAY, APRIL 30 vs SYRACUSE METS (GATES-5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH-6:05 PM)

HALF-PRICED TICKETS: All 100 & 200-level tickets are half priced presented by M&T Bank

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (5:20 pm-5:40 pm)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1 vs SYRACUSE METS (GATES-5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH-6:05 PM)

REPLICA JERSEY GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a Red Wings Home Replica jersey courtesy of Nissan

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (5:20 pm-5:40 pm)

THURSDAY, MAY 2 vs SYRACUSE METS (GATES-12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH-1:05 PM)

COLLEGE DAY: When you show your student, faculty, or college staff I.D. you will receive a ticket and $5 in Diamond Dollars for just $16 courtesy of St. John Fisher University

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (12:20 pm-12:40 pm)

FRIDAY, MAY 3 vs SYRACUSE METS (GATES-5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH-6:05 PM)

TEACHER APPRECIATION NIGHT: Come join our Teacher Appreciation Night at Innovative Field. Use promo code "TEACH" for $10 tickets.

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your four-legged friends to the ballpark with you. Humans will need to purchase a $10 GA ticket and your pups are FREE presented By Lollypop Farm & Tito's Handmade Vodka

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (5:20 pm-5:40 pm)

SATURDAY, MAY 4 vs SYRACUSE METS (GATES-12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH-1:05 PM)

CLEAN SWEEP: Join us for a game and help beautify the City we know and love! For more information and to register click here. You'll report to the ballpark at 8 am and receive a free light breakfast and t-shirt. At 9 am you'll receive your job site instructions and be transported to the area of the city that you'll clean. You'll be transported back to the ballpark at noon and receive a free ticket to the game as well as a free hot dog and soda courtesy of the City of Rochester.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (12:20 pm-12:40 pm)

SUNDAY, MAY 5 vs SYRACUSE METS (GATES-12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM)

CINCO DE MAYO CELEBRATION: Join us as we celebrate Cinco De Mayo with a variety of food specials, drink specials, free pony rides for the kids and more!

KIDS RUN THE BASES: After the game run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB: Kids Club members get tickets to Sunday home games and special experiences at the game. Parents get a discount too courtesy of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. For more information on the Knot Hole Kids Club click here

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (12:20 pm-12:40 pm)

International League Stories from April 25, 2024

