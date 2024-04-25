Stripers Slip Past Tides in 10th for 2-1 Victory

NORFOLK, Va. - A pair of wild pitches sent Luke Waddell across the plate in the top of the 10th inning, and Ken Giles struck out all three batters he faced in the bottom of the 10th to give the Gwinnett Stripers (12-11) a 2-1 extra-inning win over the Norfolk Tides (9-15) on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park.

Decisive Plays: Connor Norby belted an opposite-field solo home run off Dylan Dodd to lead off the game for the Tides, but that was just one of three hits yielded by Dodd over 7.0 innings of work. The Stripers quickly tied the game in the second on three straight two-out singles off Cade Povich, the last an RBI single to right-center from Sebastian Rivero. The game stayed 1-1 until the top of the 10th, when Waddell moved from second to third on a wild pitch by Wandisson Charles (L, 1-3) and scored on a wild pitch by Charles. Giles (W, 1-0) stranded the tying run at second base with three consecutive swinging strikeouts.

Key Contributors: Dodd was brilliant in his fourth start of the season, tying his career high for innings pitched (7.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 HR, 1 BB, 7 SO). Relievers Brooks Wilson (1.0 IP, 0 H, 2 BB, 2 SO) and Giles (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO) combined on 3.0 scoreless innings. Luis Liberato (2-for-3, run) had two of Gwinnett's four hits, and Rivero (1-for-3, RBI) had the team's lone RBI.

Noteworthy: The win was the Stripers' first in extra innings (now 1-1) and first in their last at-bat this season. Gwinnett won despite the top five hitters of the order going 0-for-20. Dodd's only other 7.0-inning start came back on May 14, 2022 with High-A Rome vs. Winston-Salem. It was his fifth career quality start with the Stripers.

Next Game (Friday, April 26): Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. ET at Harbor Park. Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. LHP Zach Logue (0-1, 1.86 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Stripers, opposite RHP Kyle Bradish (0-0, 10.80 ERA) for the Tides.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 30): Gwinnett vs. Durham, 11:05 a.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. Area schools will be in attendance for the matinee game on the second Education Day of the season.

