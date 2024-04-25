'Pigs Flip the Script and Rally from Three Down to Best Knights
April 25, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - After seeing two of their own three-run leads evaporate to open the series, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (10-11) turned the tables on the Charlotte Knights (10-13) for a 7-6 win on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.
For the second straight day, the 'Pigs scratched a run out in the first. With two on, Weston Wilson singled to left to drive home Simon Muzziotti with the first run of the game.
Angelo Castellano homered to open the third, tying the game for Charlotte, his first of the season. The Knights took the lead later in the frame when Oscar Colas produced a sacrifice fly to plate Lenyn Sosa.
Esteban Quiroz ripped a two-run single to vault the 'Pigs in front in the fifth.
In the seventh, Sosa blasted his third homer of the week (fourth of the year), a three-run shot, shooting Charlotte ahead 5-3. Another run scored later in the inning on a dropped popup.
Darick Hall belted a three-run homer in the last of the seventh in response, his third on the year, to retie the game at 6-6.
Cal Stevenson walked to open the eighth, stole second and third, then scored on a Nick Podkul single to put the IronPigs up for good, 7-6.
Jose Ruiz (S, 3), allowed a leadoff single in the ninth, but then retired three in a row to earn the save.
Taylor Lehman (2-1) got the win in relief for the IronPigs, pitching a scoreless ninth, allowing just a single and striking out one.
Chad Kuhl (0-1) suffered the loss for the Knights, conceding six runs in 3.1 innings on five hits and four walks, striking out two.
The IronPigs and Knights continue their series on Friday, April 26, with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. The 'Pigs line up Michael Mercado (0-0, 0.00) to start while Charlotte goes with Jared Shuster (0-1, 9.00)
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 25, 2024
- 'Pigs Flip the Script and Rally from Three Down to Best Knights - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Mud Hens Fall Short of Ninth-Inning Rally by Red Sox - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bisons Slug Their Way To Doubleheader Sweep Over Cubs - Buffalo Bisons
- Knights Drop Thursday's Game to 'Pigs, 7-6 - Charlotte Knights
- RailRiders Spank Bulls, 14-2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bulls Drop Second Straight to Scranton, 14-2 - Durham Bulls
- Balanced Attack Leads Bats to 9-5 Win - Louisville Bats
- Extra Innings Falls In Gwinnett's Favor Thursday - Norfolk Tides
- Stripers Slip Past Tides in 10th for 2-1 Victory - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights April 30-May 5 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- April 25 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Buffalo Bisons - Iowa Cubs
- Clevinger Added to Knights Roster Today - Charlotte Knights
- Mud Hens School Red Sox in Wednesday Doubleheader - Toledo Mud Hens
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 25 at St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
- 70 Years Ago, Roberto Clemente Collected his First Professional Hit... in Buffalo - Buffalo Bisons
- Sounds Welcome Reigning Triple-A Champion Norfolk Tides to Hit City - Nashville Sounds
- Homestand Highlights: April 30-May 5 - Rochester Red Wings
- Homestand Highlights: Star Wars Night Returns for Stripers' Six-Game Series - Gwinnett Stripers
- SWB Game Notes - April 25 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- 'Pigs Flip the Script and Rally from Three Down to Best Knights
- Early Lead Slips Away for 'Pigs as Knights Take Second Straight
- 'Pigs Stunned by Knights Late Rally in Ninth
- 'Pigs Grab Series Split on Sunday with Weston Wilson Homering and Taijuan Walker Claiming the Win
- Jordan Luplow Hits Fourth Homer of the Year and David Dahl Extends his Hitting Streak to Nine