'Pigs Flip the Script and Rally from Three Down to Best Knights

April 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - After seeing two of their own three-run leads evaporate to open the series, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (10-11) turned the tables on the Charlotte Knights (10-13) for a 7-6 win on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.

For the second straight day, the 'Pigs scratched a run out in the first. With two on, Weston Wilson singled to left to drive home Simon Muzziotti with the first run of the game.

Angelo Castellano homered to open the third, tying the game for Charlotte, his first of the season. The Knights took the lead later in the frame when Oscar Colas produced a sacrifice fly to plate Lenyn Sosa.

Esteban Quiroz ripped a two-run single to vault the 'Pigs in front in the fifth.

In the seventh, Sosa blasted his third homer of the week (fourth of the year), a three-run shot, shooting Charlotte ahead 5-3. Another run scored later in the inning on a dropped popup.

Darick Hall belted a three-run homer in the last of the seventh in response, his third on the year, to retie the game at 6-6.

Cal Stevenson walked to open the eighth, stole second and third, then scored on a Nick Podkul single to put the IronPigs up for good, 7-6.

Jose Ruiz (S, 3), allowed a leadoff single in the ninth, but then retired three in a row to earn the save.

Taylor Lehman (2-1) got the win in relief for the IronPigs, pitching a scoreless ninth, allowing just a single and striking out one.

Chad Kuhl (0-1) suffered the loss for the Knights, conceding six runs in 3.1 innings on five hits and four walks, striking out two.

The IronPigs and Knights continue their series on Friday, April 26, with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. The 'Pigs line up Michael Mercado (0-0, 0.00) to start while Charlotte goes with Jared Shuster (0-1, 9.00)

