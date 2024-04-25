Bats Come Alive Late In 9-5 Win Over Memphis

April 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clubbed three homers and plated four runs in the eighth inning to come away with a 9-5 win over the Memphis Redbirds Thursday night at AutoZone Park.

With the game tied entering the eighth inning, Jacksonville (15-9) pulled away from Memphis (10-13) courtesy of some clutch hitting. Dane Myers led off the inning with a base hit off Redbirds reliever Kyle Leahy (L, 0-2). Jhonny Pereda doubled in the ensuing at-bat and Myers scored from first to give the Jumbo Shrimp a late 6-5 lead. Marty Costes immediately followed with a base hit, plating Pereda for a two-run advantage. Following a sacrifice bunt from Jonathan Guzman, Victor Mesa Jr. (4) crushed a two-run home run to give Jacksonville a four-run cushion, 9-5.

For the third-straight game, Jacksonville took the first lead of the game. Mesa Jr. started the game with a walk and Troy Johnston doubled two batters later to put runners on second and third. Jonah Bride walked to load the bases and Tristan Gray plated two runs with a base hit giving the Jumbo Shrimp an early advantage, 2-0.

Memphis responded with a run in the bottom of the third. Moises Gómez (2) walloped a solo home run of Jacksonville starter Roddery Muñoz, closing the gap 2-1.

The Redbirds evened the game in the bottom of the fifth. Nick Raposo doubled and tagged up to third on a fly out from Nick Dunn. Victor Scott reached on an error but Raposo scored the tying run on a base knock from Thomas Saggese.

The Jumbo Shrimp jumped back ahead in the top of the sixth. Gray (9) led off the inning with a solo home run for Jacksonville's second lead of the game, 3-2. Myers worked a walk In the next at-bat and stole second. Two batters later, Costes drove in Myers with a single doubling the lead to 4-2.

Memphis took their first lead of the series in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Matt Koperniak and Gómez walked. After a flyout, Raposo (2) crushed a three-run homer off Jumbo Shrimp reliever Elvis Alvarado to give the Redbirds a 5-4 lead.

Jacksonville once again got their bats going and responded in the top of the seventh. With two outs, Bride (6) blasted a solo home run, tying the game at five.

Jacksonville and Memphis continue their series Friday at 12:05 p.m. ET. LHP Braxton Garrett (1-0, 5.23 ERA) gets the ball for Jacksonville and Memphis will counter with RHP Sem Robberse (3-0, 1.59 ERA). Coverage begins at 11:50 a.m. ET on milb.streamguys1.com/jacksonville.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.