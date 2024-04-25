Bisons Slug Their Way To Doubleheader Sweep Over Cubs

The Buffalo Bisons used big innings in each of the two games of their doubleheader for a sweep of the Iowa Cubs on Thursday night at Sahlen Field. The Bisons won the first game 5-3 and followed it up with an 10-3 victory in the night cap.

In the first game, the Bisons were able to score first with three runs in the bottom of the first inning for a quick 3-0 lead. Spencer Horwitz led off the inning with a walk and scored two batters later on an Orelvis Martinez double. The lead expanded to three after Will Robertson hit a line drive to right field that scored Martinez. However, the throw from Brennen Davis missed the cut-off and allowed Robertson to go to third. He would get up and score when another wild throw got away from third base.

The I-Cubs answered with two runs of their own in the top of the second inning. Luis Vazquez and Davis scored on a two-run double off the bat of Ali Sanchez. The veteran backstop's two RBIs gave him nine for the season and trimmed the Buffalo lead to 3-2.

Paolo Espino worked the first four innings in his start for the Bisons. The veteran right hander scattered six hits and three runs while striking out two. Mason Fluharty, Hagen Danner, and Zach Pop all pitched an inning of scoreless relief to preserve the Bisons' victory. Fluharty was credited with his third win of the season, while Pop notched his third save.

The Bisons surrendered the lead in the top of the third inning but were able to score solo runs in each the fourth and fifth innings to record the win. Leo Jimenez's solo home run in the fourth made it 4-3 Buffalo, while an RBI groundout by Payton Henry extended the lead for good to 5-3.

In game two, the Cubs were able to take advantage of three straight walks in the top of the second inning for an early 1-0 lead. Bryce Windham was credited with an RBI on a sacrifice fly that scored BJ Murray Jr. from third for a one-run lead.

Paxton Schultz opened the back half of the doubleheader for Buffalo, pitching 2.1 innings. The right hander racked up five strikeouts before being replaced by Luis Quinones.

The Bisons pitching staff kept it a one-run deficit, allowing Cam Eden to tie the game in the bottom of the third. The outfielder clubbed a solo home run to center field, tying the score 1-1. Buffalo would take the lead after Steward Berroa was credited with an infield base hit and moved to second on a missed play by the first baseman. He scored on a passed ball, giving the Bisons a 2-1 lead through three innings.

Eden would extend the Buffalo lead to 5-1 with a bases clearing double in the bottom of the fourth. His second extra-base hit of the game helped the outfielder account for four of the Bisons five runs in the game. Martinez extended the lead to seven, 8-1, with a three-run home run in the first batter that Cam Sanders faced in relief.

A wild pitch with the bases loaded ballooned Buffalo's advantage to 9-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning. Rafael Lantigua was able to score from third base on the play. A bases loaded walk to Horwitz brought home Luis De Los Santos for a 10-1 lead, as well. Iowa would get two runs back in the top of the sixth to trim the deficit to 10-3.

I-Cubs hitters struck out 10 times in the second game of the doubleheader.

The two teams will meet on Friday night for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch. Chad Dallas is scheduled to start for Buffalo in game four of the six-game series.

