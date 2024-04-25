Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights April 30-May 5

April 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2024 season presented by FIS continues Tuesday, April 30 with a six-game series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, that runs through Sunday, May 5 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Punk Rock Night (...And Out Come The Jumbo Shrimp): Calling all Misfits. It's time to Rise Against our Descendents. Are you with me or are you Against Me! It's only a Minor Threat tonight, with a little Bad Religion and some Social Distortion. Grab your Gang of Four, put on your Bouncing Souls and make your Simple Plan to head to the ballpark for a night worthy of Generation X.

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Good Is Everywhere Wednesdays presented by VyStar Credit Union and featuring Connect Church: Join the Jumbo Shrimp, VyStar Credit Union and Connect Church as they raise awareness for their worthy organization.

Because I Said So...: Sometimes there's no valid answer other than: Because I Said So! We've all been there when get that message from our parents. Eat your vegetables, make your bed, do your homework, play outside, wear these clothes to school... Tonight we'll celebrate(?) all the things we don't want to do.

Malmo Oat Milkers Night presented by Oatly: The 121st team of Minor League Baseball takes the field in a game like no other this season. This one will be unforgettable.

Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz. drafts) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at various locations throughout the ballpark.

Waffle Hut Waitress Games: The Jumbo Shrimp will pay tribute to the unsung heroes of the culinary and customer service world. Whether dodging chairs or having to chase after people who think scattered, covered and chunked is how they should leave their friend in the booth... The Waffle Hut Waitress is a noble profession that deserves recognition and respect.

Friday, May 3, 2024 at 1:05 p.m. (Gates open at 12 p.m.)

Red Shirt Friday: Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red each Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the box office or can donate the $1 to charity.

Friday Night Lites, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2,12oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave.

Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 1:05 p.m. (Gates open at 11:30 a.m.)

Margaritaville Day: The Jumbo Shrimp celebrate the life and legacy of the flip flopped wonder! It's Margaritaville Day at 121 Financial Ballpark. The club will be playing the music you love, the team will be playing in awesome Margaritaville jerseys fans can purchase and the club will be giving away bucket hats, with a flavor from the Keys!

Bucket Hat Giveaway presented by Miller Electric & First Coast News: Continuing the Key West theme is the Jumbo Shrimp bucket hat giveaway! The first 2,000 fans through the gates will be going home with this sweet head covering presented by Miller Electric! *One giveaway per person, not per ticket*

Margaritaville Jersey Auction: Game-worn Jumbo Shrimp Margaritaville jerseys are available for auction .

Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 3:05 p.m. (Gates open at 2 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they host a 20-minute, pregame catch on the field. Head out to the centerfield gate for catch on the field until 20 minutes after the gates have opened. Kids can also feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases once the field is clear. Plus, each Sunday will feature complementary, PREGAME, face painting and balloon animals!

Princess Day presented by Primrose Schools : Join the Jumbo Shrimp for the club's annual Princess Day. Fans will be able to meet princesses on the concourse before the game! Additionally, the Jumbo Shrimp are offering a special SkyDeck Picnic with a photo op and meet & greet .

Tickets are available at www.jaxshrimp.com , by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the Miller Electric Box Office. The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the box office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the box office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

