Clevinger Added to Knights Roster Today
April 25, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
RHP Mike Clevinger was added to Charlotte's active roster today. He was signed by the Chicago White Sox as a free agent on April 4.
Clevinger, 33, will get the start tonight for the Knights in game three of the six-game series from Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, PA against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. and the "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call on www.CharlotteKnights.com beginning at 6:40 p.m. The Knights have won the first two games of the series and eight of their last 11 games.
Last season with the White Sox, Clevinger posted a 9-9 record with a 3.77 ERA in 24 starts over 131.1 innings pitched. For his major league career, the Jacksonville, FL native owns a 60-39 record with a 3.45 ERA in 152 games (138 starts) over 788.0 innings pitched.
RHP Aaron McGarity was placed on Charlotte's Development List today. McGarity, 29, is 1-0 with an 8.68 ERA in seven games this season with the Knights (9.1 innings pitched). He was signed by the White Sox as a free agent on February 1, 2024. Last season, the Richmond, VA native posted a 6-4 record with four saves and a 5.17 ERA in 51 games (one start) with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
