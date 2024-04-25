Clevinger Added to Knights Roster Today

April 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







RHP Mike Clevinger was added to Charlotte's active roster today. He was signed by the Chicago White Sox as a free agent on April 4.

Clevinger, 33, will get the start tonight for the Knights in game three of the six-game series from Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, PA against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. and the "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call on www.CharlotteKnights.com beginning at 6:40 p.m. The Knights have won the first two games of the series and eight of their last 11 games.

Last season with the White Sox, Clevinger posted a 9-9 record with a 3.77 ERA in 24 starts over 131.1 innings pitched. For his major league career, the Jacksonville, FL native owns a 60-39 record with a 3.45 ERA in 152 games (138 starts) over 788.0 innings pitched.

RHP Aaron McGarity was placed on Charlotte's Development List today. McGarity, 29, is 1-0 with an 8.68 ERA in seven games this season with the Knights (9.1 innings pitched). He was signed by the White Sox as a free agent on February 1, 2024. Last season, the Richmond, VA native posted a 6-4 record with four saves and a 5.17 ERA in 51 games (one start) with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.