All 120 Saints Games on Radio, Return to KFAN Plus, Select Sunday Games on KFAN
May 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints will once again be a part of the iHeart family and for the first time select Sunday games will be carried on one of the most listened to stations in the Twin Cities. Saints fans will once again be able to listen to every game during the 2021 season.
For the third consecutive season every Saints game, home and road, will be broadcast via radio on KFAN Plus (96.7 FM). The Saints will play a 120 game schedule during their first season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. For the first time in franchise history the Saints will appear on KFAN (100.3 FM). Sunday games will be carried on KFAN, as well as on KFAN Plus (the Saints will be bumped off of KFAN if any scheduling conflicts arise i.e. Wild playoff games). For those that don't live in the coverage area, fans can download the iHeart Radio app and listen to games anywhere in the world.
Sean Aronson returns for his 15th season as the play-by-play broadcaster of the Saints and will handle the broadcast for all 120 games. In 2016 he was awarded the Ballpark Digest Broadcaster of the Year Award for all of minor league baseball and on the final day of that regular season he became the first broadcaster in Saints history to call 1,000 games. He was nominated for a Regional Emmy for Saints TV broadcasts in 2010. For the eighth season, Aronson will be joined in the booth during home games by J.W. Cox. He did play-by-play for St. Cloud football and currently does Huskies Men's and Women's Basketball as well as play-by-play on TV for North Metro Television and PrepSpotlight.tv. He also works for the Minnesota News Network. Joining the broadcast team is Andy Helwig, who will host a 20-minute pre- and post-game show on all radio broadcasts. Helwig spent 2019 in a similar role with the Buffalo Bisons, while also filling in on select broadcasts.
The Saints begin their first season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, May 4 at Omaha against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals). The home opener is Tuesday, May 11 at 7:05 p.m. against the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs).
