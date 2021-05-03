Redbirds Open the Season with a Week Full of Promotions

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - After 593 days without baseball in downtown Memphis, the Memphis Redbirds launch the 2021 season with a six-game series against the Durham Bulls starting on Tuesday, May 4.

Pods for all May Memphis Redbirds games are on sale now. Pods range from two to six seats and can be purchased at memphisredbirds.com/tickets.

Homestand Highlights: May 4 - May 9

Tuesday, May 4 - 6:45 p.m. (gates 5:45 p.m.)

- Nacho Average Tuesday® presented by Downtown Memphis Commission: at Tuesday games this season all fans will receive one free order of Ballpark Nachos courtesy of Downtown Memphis Commission. Fans will have the option to upgrade to BBQ Nachos for a small charge.

Wednesday, May 5 - 6:45 p.m. (gates 5:45 p.m.)

- Cinco de Mayo Celebration: come celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the ballpark! Fans can enjoy deals on their favorite Cinco de Mayo eats including $5 margaritas and $5 carne asada street tacos (three tacos included).

Thursday, May 6 - 6:45 p.m. (gates 5:45 p.m.)

- Memphis Chicks Green Hat Giveaway Presented by Silky O'Sullivan's: the first 1,000 fans ages three and older will receive a free green Memphis Chicks hat as Silky O'Sullivan's takes over the ballpark for Irish Heritage Night with the dueling pianos, Silky's throne and more.

- Throwback Thursday: the Redbirds will take the field as the Memphis Chicks on Throwback Thursdays as fans enjoy throwback concession prices of $2 beers and $1 hot dogs.

Friday, May 7 - 7:10 p.m. (gates 6 p.m.)

- Freebie Friday: the Redbirds kickoff Freebie Fridays this season this Friday, May 7. The first 1,500 fans will receive a clear Redbirds tote courtesy of Southern College of Optometry.

Saturday, May 8 - 6:15 p.m. (gates 5 p.m.)

- Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show: every Saturday is highlighted with a postgame fireworks show presented by Terminix and launched from center field.

Sunday, May 9 - 2:05 p.m. (gates 1 p.m.)

- Mother's Day Celebration Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

o Mother's Day Brunch enjoy brunch before the game on the club level from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mother's Day Brunch specialty tickets can be purchase in pods of four through six at memphisredbirds.com/mothersday.

o Flower Giveaway: upon entering the stadium, the first 1,000 moms will receive a free carnation courtesy of Holliday Flowers and Events.

o Prizes Every Inning: all moms at AutoZone Park will have the opportunity to win a $100 gift card each inning from Academy Sports + Outdoors plus additional prizes from Buff City Soap, Buster's Liquors & Wines, Cupcake Cutie and more!

- Ice Cream Sundays Presented by Prairie Farms: Sundays are Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sundays, featuring free ice cream upon entering to kids 12 and under. As it is Mother's Day, moms will also receive a free ice cream sandwich.

- Kids Run the Bases: following the game on Sunday, kids and moms will have the opportunity to run the bases just like the pros.

The full May promotional calendar can be viewed at memphisredbirds.com/promotions.

