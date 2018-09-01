Vladdy's Three Hits Not Enough as Bisons Fall, 6-1

A four-run Syracuse first inning set the tone for the Chiefs in a 6-1 victory over the Bisons, Saturday night from NBT Bank Stadium. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits for the Herd, but Buffalo continued to have troubles driving in runs in their ninth consecutive defeat of the season.

Guerrero's three singles, as well as multi-hit efforts from Anthony Alford and Rowdy Tellez went for naught as Buffalo fell to 61-75 and last place in the International League North division.

Buffalo left 14 runners on base, including all three from a bases-loaded one-out setup in the fifth inning. The club also had two base runners in each of the last four innings of the game and still couldn't cut in the the Chiefs' five-run cushion.

The Herd's only tally of the game came in the fourth inning and that was after two outs were recorded. Alford and Tellez singled off Syracuse starter Joe Ross and Richard Urena followed with an RBI double for his 29th RBI of the season.

Syracuse's advantage was long-established at that point. Five of the Chiefs first six batters of the game reached base with Jose Marmolejos plating the first two runs with a sharp line-drive single into lelft field. Yadiel Hernandez followed with his 11th home run of the season, driving a Zach Stewart offering well over the 390 ft sign in left-center.

The Chiefs tallied again off Stewart in the fourth when B engie Gonzalez grounded an RBI-single through the right side of the infield to score Irving Falu. Falu then drove in a run in the fifth inning off Craig Brewslow for the game's final tally.

Ross was sharp for Syracuse, allowing just five hits over 5.2 innings of work to improve to 2-0 on the year. With the defeat, Stewart is now 2-1 on the season for Buffalo.

