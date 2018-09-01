Hens Blank Clippers, Take West Division Lead
September 1, 2018 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Dixon Machado's leadoff home run in the top of the seventh inning and a combined one-hitter from Toledo's pitching staff lifted the Mud Hens back to the summit of the West Division standings with a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Clippers on Sunday at Huntington Park.
Trailing by 5.5 games as recently as Aug. 10, the Mud Hens (72-65) have won 10 of their 13 contests and lead Columbus (72-66) by a half-game with a pair of head-to-head matchups remaining in the regular season slate. The Mud Hens are also a half-game clear of Indianapolis following the Indians' 5-2 win versus Louisville.
Spencer Turnbull tossed a gem in his second career start at the Triple-A level, striking out eight in seven scoreless innings of work, scattering a hit, a walk and a hit batter for his first win of the campaign. Zac Reininger fanned a pair in the eighth before Zac Houston pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 10 save of the season.
Following a 44-minute rain delay, the Mud Hens threatened to capture the lead in the top of the opening frame. Daz Cameron grounded a base hit up the middle, advancing to second on a Machado sacrifice bunt. Christin Stewart then grounded out to short to move Cameron to third, but the latter was stranded 90 feet from home when Chad Huffman lined out to shortstop Yu Chang.
The bottom of the second inning was the only time the Clippers managed to put a runner in scoring position. After Chang was hit by a pitch, Connor Marabell ripped a single into center to put men on first and second. However, Turnbull bounced back to strike out Eric Stamets and retire the side.
The Mud Hens broke the scoreless tie in the top of the seventh, as Machado started the inning by lifting the first pitch he faced over the left-field wall for his first home run of the year to give Toledo a 1-0 lead. Stewart and Huffman reached base later in the frame, but both runners were stranded as the game headed into stretch time.
Toledo nearly extended its advantage with three consecutive singles in the top of the ninth. Huffman hit a long single off the wall in right and was lifted in favor of pinch-runner Jacob Robson, who advanced to second when Jason Krizan singled into right. Willi Castro also lined a base hit into right, but Robson was thrown out at home trying to score on the play.
What's Next:
In search of their first postseason berth since 2007, the Mud Hens continue their four-game series in Columbus tomorrow afternoon. First pitch from Huntington Park is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.
#RoadToDetroit Report (rankings according to MLB.com 2018 Prospect Watch):
6. OF Christin Stewart: 1-for-4
8. OF Daz Cameron: 1-for-4
9. RHP Kyle Funkhouser: DNP (DL)
10. IF Willi Castro: 1-for-4
16. OF Jacob Robson: DNP
20. RHP Bryan Garcia: DNP (DL)
21. LHP Matt Hall: DNP
22. LHP Tyler Alexander: DNP
26. OF Mike Gerber: 0-for-4
Hens Notes:
- The Detroit Tigers on Thursday optioned LHP Josh Smoker to the Mud Hens. Prior to Saturday's game, IF Edwin Espinal was assigned from Toledo to Double-A Erie.
- With a one-out single in the bottom of the seventh inning, Christin Stewart extended his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games.
- The Mud Hens are 47-21 when scoring first, and 24-20 in one-run games this season.
- Toledo has shut out an opponent 12 times this year.
