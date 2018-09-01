Michael King Honored as International League Player of the Month

September 1, 2018 - International League (IL) News Release





The International League announced today that Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starting pitcher Michael King has been named the League's Player of the Month for August. Along with winners from other leagues, King will be presented with an award from Minor League Baseball in recognition of his performance last month.

One month into his Triple-A career, SWB right-hander Michael King has yet to be beaten by anyone in the International League. He's been impressive in each of his first five starts since being promoted from Double-A Trenton, going 3-0 with a 1.09 ERA and just 17 hits allowed in 33.1 innings of work as the RailRiders battle furiously for a possible Wild Card playoff berth. King deserved a better fate in his debut on August 5 against Buffalo. He departed after 7.0 innings with a 4-1 lead, but the Bisons rallied late against the SWB bullpen and ultimately prevailed. King then reeled off three straight victories against Governors' Cup contenders, defeating Durham, Norfolk, and Lehigh Valley in succession. His final outing of August was likely the most memorable. Though he didn't factor in the decision, King tossed 6.0 perfect innings to help lead SWB to a 2-1 victory over Syracuse. Facing 18 total batters he got into just two three-ball counts and set down eight Chiefs on three pitches or fewer. King is the third RailRider over the past three seasons to be honored as IL Player of the Month, following Aaron Judge (June 2016) and Jake Cave (July 2017). The last SWB pitcher named IL Player of the Month was Brandon Duckworth (July 2001).

23-year-old Michael King is in his third season pitching professionally and first in the Yankees organization. Miami selected him in the 12th round of the 2016 draft out of Boston College and dealt him to New York this past November. He has yet to make his Major League debut. King is a native of Rochester, New York.

PREVIOUS RECIPIENTS:

2018 International League Players of the Month:

April 2018 - Jose Osuna, 3B (Indianapolis)

May 2018 - Ronny Rodriguez, INF (Toledo)

June 2018 - Donny Roach, P (Charlotte)

July 2018 - Mitch Walding, 3B (Lehigh Valley)

