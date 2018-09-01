'Pigs Edge Wings 2-1

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs edged the Rochester Red Wings 2-1 Saturday evening at Frontier Field. The final homestand of the season continues with a 6:05 p.m. game Sunday night, with fireworks after the game.

The Wings scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first when Kennys Vargas hit an RBI single into right field off IronPigs starter Drew Anderson, making the score 1-0. Vargas' single scored Nick Gordon from third. Gordon reached base in the previous at bat with a triple that hit the centerfield wall.

The IronPigs responded in the top of the third with a bases-loaded single by Danny Ortiz off of Wings starter Fernando Romero, that scored two. Dean Anna scored from third, and Mitch Walding from second, to make the score 2-1 IronPigs.

DJ Baxendale took the mound in the top of the fourth for the Wings, ending Romero's day after 3.0 innings pitched. Romero allowed three hits and two runs, both earned, while walking five and striking out three on 73 pitches, 38 of which were strikes.

Baxendale turned in 1.0 inning of work, allowing two hits on 19 pitches, 12 for strikes. Dietrich Enns entered the game in the top of the fifth to relieve Baxendale.

The IronPigs looked like they would score another run in the top of the seventh when Joey Meneses hit a single to left field with a runner in scoring position. However, a great throw from LaMonte Wade in left got J.P. Crawford at the plate as he tried to score from second, keeping the game at 2-1.

Tom Windle took the mound in the bottom of the seventh for Lehigh Valley, relieving Anderson who pitched 6.0 innings, allowing three hits and one run, earned, while striking out five and walking two on 98 pitches, 60 for strikes.

Enns was outstanding, turning in five scoreless relief innings in is first appearance back with the Wings after being promoted from Double-A Saturday. Enns allowed four hits and a walk, while striking out two and throwing 63 pitches - 36 for strikes.

The Wings made a bid to tie the score in the bottom of the ninth against All-Star closer Pedro Beato. A pair of singles by Jeremy Hazelbaker and Juan Graterol put runners at the corners with one out. But Beato got a double play grounder from Gordon to end the threat and the game.

Winning pitcher: Anderson (9-4)

Losing pitcher: Romero (5-6)

Save: Beato (35)

NOTES: RHP Tyler Duffey, OF Johnny Field, and LHP Andrew Vasquez were all called up to Minnesota Saturday...RHP Omar Bencomo and LHP Dietrich Enns were transferred to Rochester from Double-A Chattanooga.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY

1933 - Red Wings winning pitcher, Dutch Henry, held the Bisons of Buffalo to just one hit, as the Wings won 7-1. Ray Pepper led the way for the Wings with a homerun and three hits.

1967 - Pitchers Richardo Delgado and Michael Adamson both pitched complete game victories, as Rochester swept the Bisons 8-1, 7-0, in a double header in Buffalo. The wins put Rochester back into a tie with Richmond for first place in the International League with 2 games remaining in the regular season.

2005 - The Red Wings dropped both ends of Thursday night's doubleheader against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Red Barons, losing 2-1 in the opener and 6-5 in the second game. Todd Dunwoody had two hits and the lone Rochester RBI in the first game, and Luis Rodriguez and Brian Buchanan homered for the Wings in game two.

2006 - Glenn Williams had a homer and two RBI, and Mike Smith combined with two relievers on a shutout to lead the Rochester Red Wings to a 3-0 win over the Buffalo Bisons Friday night at Frontier Field, in front of a crowd of 10,385. The win, combined with Toledo's loss Friday night, gave the Red Wings their first playoff berth since 1997.

THIS DAY IN INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE HISTORY

2003 - The playoff-bound Louisville Bats look to end the regular season on a high note against their division foes from Columbus. The Bats do just that - scoring a franchise record 21 runs on the final afternoon of the season. Louisville, who finishes 79-64 (3.5 games ahead of 2nd place Columbus) trounce the Clippers 21-4 in front of 8,612 fans at Louisville Slugger Field. Outfielder Michael Coleman, who had split most of his season between the Mexican League and independent baseball before being signed by the Reds in mid-August, is the hero on this day for Louisville. Coleman goes 3-4 with a double, a homer, 3 RBI, and four runs scored. First baseman Calvin Pickering, signed from the Mexican League August 4, adds a homer and 3 RBI. Despite the strong finish, Louisville would be knocked out in the first round of the Governors' Cup Playoffs by Durham.

