LHV Game Notes 9-1

In the final series of the regular-season, the North Division Champion IronPigs (82-55) play Game 2 of a four-game, road set against the Rochester Red Wings (63-74) at Frontier Field... With a 3-1 victory last night, the Pigs have won back-to-back games and have started 3-1 on this seven-game, North Division road trip. They also returned to the franchise high-water mark of 27 games above .500 set in 2016 (Sept. 3; Sept. 5) and tied again on Aug. 5 (70-43). Lehigh Valley is 12-8 since its season-high, four-game skid from Aug. 7-10 and, over a longer stretch, owns a 53-30 record since June 3 -- going from 0.5 games back to 10.0 games up... The Red Wings -- Minnesota's top affiliate -- snapped their season-high tying, four-game winning streak. The Red Wings have now lost their last four games to the Pigs dating back to July 6.

RHP Drew Anderson (8-4, 4.01) will start for LHV against RHP Fernando Romero (5-5, 3.49).

First-Pitch tonight is at 6:05 p.m.

